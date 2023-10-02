We show you the strongest and biggest players in EA Sports FC 24, ordered by their physique, one of the key characteristics in defense and ball protection.

We all look for bigger stars for our teams in EA Sports FC 24, whether we are in career mode or Ultimate Team, in this case we are going to see which are the strongestor with most physical of the entire game. This is a key characteristic to protect the ball or win strength duels, whether aerial or running, something key especially in defensive positions on the field.

Many of these are also the best or most notable players in the game, both male and female.

The 20 strongest players

We have prepared a list in which you will find in order the most physical players in the game, in addition to its general average. We remind you that the physical is the mediates between jumping, strength, resistance and aggressiveness.

Alisson 89, 90 physical.Thibaut Courtois 90, 90 physical.Palhinha 83, 89 physical.Denzel Dumfries 81, 89 physical.Geoffrey Kondogbia 81, 89 physical.Christiane Endler 88, 89 physical.Lena Oberdof 87, 89 in physique.Erling Haaland 91, 88 in physique.Sebastian Coates 81, 88 in physique.Joseph Aidoo 79, 88 in physique.Alexander Barboza 75, 88 in physique.Victor Wanyama 74, 88 in physique.Alexandra Popp 88, 88 in physical.Wout Weghorst 77, 88 physical.Casemiro 89, 88 physical.Lucy Bronze 87, 88 physical.Joelinton 82, 88 physical.Manuel Neuer 87, 88 physical.Aleksander Mitrovic 79, 88 physical.Dani de Wit 75, 88 physical.

As you can see in the list, many of those mentioned are goalkeepers, in addition to their goalkeeper card, they also have the characteristics of field players. Removing the mentioned We talk about defenses or defensive midfielders In most cases. Players stand out like Erling Haaland, Casemiro, Alexandra Popp or Lena Oberdof.

If you have more questions about EA Sports FC 24, you can consult our frequently asked questions section.

