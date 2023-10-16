This report is published every year as we have already mentioned and is sent to the United States government to act accordingly. It details the main threats for copyright in different categories, having the usual download ones (torrent and similar), the streaming ones (to watch series and movies without downloading anything) or the IPTV ones (to watch thousands of paid channels without paying or paying a fee). minimum fee).

In its statement, the MPA takes the opportunity to launch a notice: “All interested parties in the Internet ecosystem (including hosting providers, DNS providers, CDNs, reverse proxy services and other anonymization services, registrars, registries, services in the cloud, advertising networks, payment services, social networks and search engines) should actively work to reduce support for habitually infringing websites”

Pirate download websites

According to the published report, these are the most worrying download websites at the moment due to their popularity (some may no longer be available):

1337x.to DonTorrent.com Rutracker.org ThePirateBay.org Ygg/Yggtorrent.wtf Yts.mx Zamunda.net Rarbg.to

Streaming populares

In relation to the streaming and linkingthese are the websites that the MPA has identified in its 2023 report:

Fmovies.to Vegamovies Cuevana3.ch Aniwatch.to Cda.pl Dizibox.tv Dytt8.net, Dy2018.com, dygod.net and Ygdy8.com Futemax.app (now Futemax.to) and Futebolplayhd.com KatmovieHD Librefutboltv.com Myflixer. to Rezka.ag Cuevana3.me Cuevana.pro Egy.best Fullhdizlesene Gimy.app Gnula.se/Gnula.nu Hesgoal.com NooNoo.tv

The IPTVs that worry the United States

And finally, these would be the services of Pirate IPTV that worry the MPA in the United States due to their great popularity and how difficult it is to eliminate them. They all give access to pay channels with content from Sky, Premier League, DAZN, DFL or BeIN and many more.

Apollo Group TV

BestBuyIPTV.biz

GenIPTV

MagisTV

Iptv.casa

Spider Receiver

TheKing365tv.site

IcutCord.net

King-IPTV.net

SatCon Africa

As for sellers of devices for watch pirated IPTVthere are some websites that are in the crosshairs of the legitimate owners of copyright:

EVPAD LokLok Movie Box PikaShow Shabakaty SVI Cloud TVMob Unblock Tech (unblocktech.com o ub1818.com)

To this list we have to add the one who sent the AAPasociación formada por: Altice France, beIN Media Group, Canal+, Cosmote TV, CryptoGuard, Cyta, DAZN, DFL, Friend MTS, Irdeto, LeakID, LFP, Liberty Global, Nagra Kudelski, NOS, OPSEC, Premier League, Sky, Synamedia, United Media, Verimatrix, Viaccess Orca, Viaplay Group, Vodafone Ziggo o Wiley (S1).

BestBuyIPTV

Forever TV (Chaloos y Mediastar)

EVPad

Family Box

Globe IPTV

SVI Cloud

Livetv.sx

Freestreams-live1

Totalsportek

VIPBox

Xoilac