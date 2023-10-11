Legislation on scooters is tightening as these vehicles begin to become more and more common, both those for shared use and private ones. That is why it is advisable to review the regulations and thus avoid unpleasant fines.

Be careful when tricking your electric scooter

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has taken a very firm stand against the recklessness of drivers of the Personal Mobility Vehicles (VMP)among which are electric scooters.

According to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), a VMP is “a vehicle with one or more wheels equipped with a single seat and propelled exclusively by electric motors that can provide the vehicle with a maximum speed by design between 6 and 25 km.” /h». Here comes the first of the possible fines, related to the company itself. electric scooter mechanics.

It is possible to trick these scooters and get them to travel at speeds greater than those allowed by law. If you are caught having tampered with the electric scooter, in addition to being a great risk to your safety, it entails a fine of 500 euros.

Correct driving on an electric scooter

Other of the most expensive fines have to do with the way they are driven. Circulating correctly will save you from paying fines such as not wearing a helmet. This recklessness can not only cost us dearly in terms of personal injuries in the event of an accident, but it will automatically subtract 200 euros from your assets.

Other regulations regarding scooters also apply to other vehicles. He use of headphones It can pose a safety problem, as with other types of vehicles. If they are detected, they will be reported for this provision with 200 euros.

The same thing happens with the prohibition of using the cellphone to avoid distractions that could end badly. If you are riding an electric scooter talking on your cell phone, sending messages or browsing the Internet, the fine is 200 euros because it is prohibited to circulate while handling your cell phone.

The new Traffic Law also establishes that at night you must drive with the corresponding lights, white on the front and red on the back. Just like riding a bicycle. If for some reason the vehicle does not have lights, the driver must wear reflective clothing to be seen if driving at night. If you do not take any of these items, you are guilty of negligent driving, an action that is fine of 200 euros.

Having reviewed several of the sanctions that entail the payment of 200 euros, we must go further and see which are the most expensive fines in relation to electric scooters. Like other drivers, users who travel by electric scooter must submit to the regulations. alcohol and drug tests whenever required by an agent of authority. If they refuse to take the test, they will be reported for an administrative violation.

In the event that the test is positive, the user will pay the same fine as if they were driving any other vehicle, that is, depending on their blood alcohol level, the amount may reach 1.000 euros, the same amount you will pay if you have drugs in your system. It should be noted that the agents can immobilize your vehicle.