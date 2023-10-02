We show you the most defensive players in EA Sports FC 24, ordered by their defensive characteristics, based on stealing the ball, pressing and tackling.

We normally look for bigger stars for our teams in EA Sports FC 24, whether we are in career mode or Ultimate Team, in this case we are going to see which are the most defensive. A very important characteristic for intercepting balls, stealing them and generally entering, either in a normal or aggressive way (without trying to foul).

Many of these are also the best or most notable players in the game, both male and female.

The 20 most defensive players

We have prepared a list in which you will find in order the players with the most defense in the game, in addition to its general average. We remind you that defense is the mediates between interception, heading accuracy, defensive ability and tackling, both normal and aggressive.

Wendie Renard 88, 91 defense.Mapi León 89, 90 defense.Virgil van Dijk 89, 89 defense.Casemiro 89, 89 defense.Irene Paredes 88, 89 defense.Rúben Dias 89, 89 defense.Marquinhos 87 , 89 defense.Paulina Dudek 84, 88 defense.Amanda Llestedt 84, 87 defense.Kadeisha Buchanan 85, 87 defense.Lena Oberforf 87, 87 defense.Chris Smalling 84, 87 defense.Thiago Silva 84, 87 defense.Becky Sauerbrunn 85, 87 defense.Éder Militao 86, 86 defense.Alessandro Bastoni 85, 86 defense.Millie Bright 85, 86 defense.Francesco Acerbi 83, 86 defense.Vanessa Gilles 83, 86 defense .Mats Hummels, 83, 86 defense.Kathrin Hnedrich 85, 86 defense.Aymeric Laporte 85, 86 defense.Fikayo Tomori 84, 86 defense.

Obviously the majority on the list are central defenders, with the exception of Casemiro, a DCM who also stood out on the list of the most physical players. Players include Wendie Renard, Mapi León, Virgil van Dijk, Irene Paredes and Rúben Dias.

If you have more questions about EA Sports FC 24, you can consult our frequently asked questions section.

