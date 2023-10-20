The automobile industry is in the midst of a transformation. Before choosing, the buyer is presented with several alternatives to traditional cars with diesel and gasoline engineslike electric vehicles, each with its pros and cons.

Have you wondered how many kilometers you need to travel for the investment in an electric or hybrid car to really be worth it? Thanks to a recent analysis by the OCU, today we bring you the answer to this question.

Imagine for a moment that you are in a dealership, and in front of you there is a range of new cars: gasoline, diesel, hybrid cars, plug-in hybrid and electric. Each one has its price and its associated maintenance and fuel cost.

According to the report published in OCU, for an average vehicle, the cost of gasoline is 1.63 euros/l, diesel at 1.48 euros/l, LPG at 0.95 euros/l and electricity at 0.2 euros /kWh. Thus, if you were to travel 100,000 kilometers, with a gasoline car you would spend 12,250 euros on fuel alone. In contrast, the best electric cars would require only 4,000 euros in electricity.

Other information to take into account: initial investment

Neverthelessyou must take into account the initial cost of the vehicle. While a diesel car can cost 2,500 euros more than its gasoline equivalent, the investment is recovered after 75,000 km.

For a non-plug-in hybrid, 110,000 km are needed and for a plug-in hybrid, 70,000 km. Now, if your choice is an electric car, the amortization is around 85,000 km, although with aid such as the Moves plan, this number can be reduced to 30,000 km.

These data give us a clear vision. If you are one of those who travel long distances, opt for a electric or hybrid car can be the most profitable option in the long term. “The engine technology that is most amortized is LPG,” the report states.

electric carsdespite their high initial price, are positioned as a smart investment, especially if you have a charging point at home. If you depend on public chargers, be careful, as costs may increase.

Thus, before making a decision, it is crucial to consider not only the purchase price, but also the cost of maintenance and fuel throughout the life of the vehicle. In the long term, electric and hybrid cars seem to be the most sustainable and economical choice. Of course, as long as they fit your needs and driving habits. Because, at the end of the day, every mile counts.