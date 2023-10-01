The way to do it is simple. Enter the Google Maps Settings menu, then enter Navigation and activate the option «Keep the map with north up«. This way you won’t have to worry about getting lost or getting dizzy.

See accessible sites

This is something that I would never have considered because I don’t need it on a daily basis, but I do use it in some cases due to family members. Until activate the accessible sites option, I had to do a thousand searches and checks every time I needed a little support. But Google Maps tells you everything very conveniently if you activate a simple option.

Go to Settings, then go down to Accessibility and activate “Accessible Sites” inside. As you can read, this will show you on the maps those places that are prepared for wheelchairs. However, Google makes a small notice to indicate that, sometimes, information may differ. In these cases it never hurts to make a small note on Google if we find a place that has the wrong information. This way we will surely help other people.

Google Maps remembers everything

Having the maps application remember everything is very useful because of how convenient it is, but it also becomes a disadvantage. Maybe one day you needed a specific option, like deactivate the presence of tolls, and then you have started another trip in which you have become desperate because you were not seeing them. Therefore, it is recommended that, every time you finish a route, you reset the route parameters. This way you will avoid surprises.

The way to do this is by entering Settings, then Navigation and, thirdly, going to the Route Options section. There you have several elements that you can activate or deactivate as you please, both the tolls that we have already mentioned, as well as the highways and ferries. Leave everything on or off based on what you’re comfortable with on a daily basis and not what you’ve changed for a specific trip.

Set the startup reminder

Something that, in my case, always happens to me is that I never start the trip when I have to. There may be a thousand reasons to explain it, but many times it is just why are you distracted and you end up leaving it until it’s late. Therefore, an option that you may not use in Google Maps is the route start notification.

What the application does is notify you with a notification when you have to leave so that you arrive at your destination on time. And it sets up really easy. First choose the destination you’re going to, then tap the three-dot menu in the upper right corner and, from the options that appear, choose Set reminder to leave. You will be able to indicate both departure and arrival, so the application will notify you of the moment when you will have to get on the route.

Set up notifications

Although the exit notice notification is important, there are many other notifications that you will not want to receive. And the most interesting thing is that Google Maps gives you the possibility to configure it. The way to do this is by opening the Settings menu, then tapping Notifications and checking or unchecking all the options you want.

Typically, all notification options will be on. The list of different types of notification is huge, so you can personalize it little by little. For example, you can turn off badge notifications, transportation comments, timelines, lists, offline maps, and many other items that will display notifications.

Many other options

As you can see, Google Maps has much more than you can imagine. And we can tell you that we have selected the tricks and tips that we wanted to share with you, because there are many others that are also interesting. Thus, among other things, you should know that by tapping on your Google account icon, you can quickly activate incognito mode. That will guarantee you more private browsing.

Or you can also enter Settings, activate dark mode, change the distance units or from the Navigation section, tell Google Maps that you want the application to remember where do you park your car. There are many possibilities, so we recommend that you explore the application a little more to discover them.