From time to time Amazon surprises us with discounts on all types of products and an example of this was last Prime Day in July. Likewise, if you didn’t arrive on time and don’t want to wait for the long-awaited Black Friday to buy everything you have in mind, during the Next days October 10 and 11 You’ll have a great opportunity to do so at Amazon’s Prime Deal Party.

And, in case you are considering buying a portable device for studying, working or entertainment at a good price, below we are going to review the five tablets most recommended by our Xataka experts in this sector (Iván Linares, Ricardo Aguilar and Alex Alcolea), which can become a real bargain if Amazon discounts them.

iPad 10th generation (2022)

One of the best tablets that you can find on the current market is the 10th generation iPad (719 euros), which is characterized by offering us a 10.9 inch IPS Retina LED display with a resolution of 2,360 x 1,640 pixelsa rate of 60 Hza maximum brightness of 500 nits and one True Tone technology to adapt the colors displayed on the screen according to the environment.

Inside it mounts a chip A14 Bionica memory 4GB RAM and a wide 256GB storage (which may vary along with the price depending on the model you choose). Likewise, his 28.6 WHr battery It is capable of giving us up to 10 hours of internet browsing.

And as for its photographic section, it has a rear camera with a 12 MP sensor to record videos at a maximum resolution of 4K a 60 fps, while the front camera is 12 MP. Also includes a Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the side locking button, it is compatible with the 1st generation Apple Pencil and supports the current iPadOS 17 operating system.

Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256 GB)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Another very interesting tablet that competes directly with the iPad is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (899 euros). This incorporates a 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with resolution of 1,600 x 2,560 pixelsa rate of up to 120 Hz and protection Corning Gorilla Glassplus it is compatible with HDR10+.

Moving on to talk about its power, it is driven by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processora memory 8GB RAM and a 128 GB storage which can be expanded with a MicroSD. And regarding its autonomy, it comes with a 8,400 mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. It should be noted that includes Samsung Knoxthe S-Pen to unleash our creativity and a One UI 5.1 operating system based on Android 13.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, 128 GB, WiFi + 45W Charger – Android Tablet, MicroSD Slot, S Pen Included, Gray (Spanish Version)

Xiaomi Pad 6

The new Xiaomi Pad 6 (403.23 euros) could not be missing from this list, a model that stands out for its metallic design and for having a 11 inch LCD panel capable of offering us a surprising 2.8K resolutiona rate of 144 Hza shine of 550 nitsprotection Gorilla Glass 3 y compatibility with Dolby Vision to enjoy great image quality.

To all this we must add that inside we find a powerful procesador Qualcomm Snapdragon 870a memory 6GB RAMand 128 GB storage and one 8,840 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging. It also has a 13 MP rear camera, an 8 MP front camera, speakers that support Dolby Atmos audio and uses a MIUI Pad operating system based on Android 13.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

A cheaper alternative from Samsung is this Galaxy Tab S7 FE (468 euros), which incorporates a 12.4 inch TFT screen with WQXGA resolution. Likewise, bet on a processor Snapdragon 750G4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Another of its strong points is autonomy, as it has a 10,090 mAh battery and 45 W fast charging. And with respect to its photographic section, it has a 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. In addition, it is accompanied by the characteristic S-Pen and works under a OneUI 3.1 operating system based on Android 11 that can be updated to the most recent version.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE – 12.4″ Tablet (WiFi, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Android) – Black [Versión española]

Xiaomi Redmi Pad

Another great option in terms of quality and price is the Xiaomi Redmi Pad (294.99 euros), a device that has several strong points such as its 10.61 inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixelsCup of 90 Hz and shine 400 nits. Inside, it has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and a 8,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Other features worth highlighting are its 8 MP front and front cameratheir four Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers and its MIUI operating system based on Android 12. All this with a metal unibody body and a light weight of 445 grams.

Redmi Pad – Tablet with 10.61” 2K Screen, 128 GB, 4 GB RAM, Helio G99, 8000 mAh, Gray

