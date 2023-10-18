The author’s two favorite film adaptations of Stephen King’s books, and you’ve probably already seen them on several occasions.

Crowd of books and short stories by Stephen King have been adapted not only to television, but also to cinema, with greater or lesser success, but highlighting their high doses of mystery and terror.

And all these years, the master of terror Stephen King He hasn’t been shy about talking about some of the film adaptations of some of his books or short stories, for better or worse.

In fact, even though the film adaptation of The Shining is one of the most critically and popularly acclaimed films, Stephen King didn’t think it was anything special, considering it “an adaptation that’s like a big, beautiful Cadillac.” , but without an engine inside.”

But obviously, Stephen King has also talked about what he considers to be the best film adaptations of his own books, and specifically there are two that he wanted to name in an interview.

“I love The Shawshank Redemption and have always enjoyed working with Frank. He is a lovely person. And I like Rob Reiner’s, Stand by Me.”

Curiously, these two favorite films are adaptations of short novels and not books, and surely they are film adaptations that you have already seen on television because they are older.

Be that as it may, Stephen King continues working on new novels and, surely, they will continue to be adapted to both television and film, although some will be more successful than others and the author will surely not be shy when it comes to criticizing or praising them. .