Have you ever wondered what the darkest Pokémon you can find would be? Currently we have the privilege of having been able to see a total of 9 Pokémon generations, each with its advantages and aspects to improve. But all of them have brought us a range of very interesting Pokémon, and The sinister/dark type is one that has powerfully caught our attention., along with others who have the most interesting stories. The Pokémon universe is very wide and so are the creatures that populate it. Ready for this Halloween?

We remember that this article is a list that contemplates some of the most important sinister-type options of the franchise, as well as others that have a dark past and history. We invite you to leave in comments which Pokémon you would have liked to see or which one you would add to this list. Listen to the Nintendera community It is always one of our greatest objectives. We will not only base ourselves on the fact that they are of a sinister type, but also on their deep “lore” and how they could hide many dark mysteries.

Greninja

Greninja is one of the most powerful Dark/Water-type Pokémon yet. It has a very daring and interesting design and is one of the most important options that a Pokémon trainer who wants to form a great sixth generation team can have. It is the evolution of Frogadier. As an interesting fact, the Japanese name of Greninja (Gekkouga), comes from げこっ geko (crow), 月光 gekkou (moonlight). It is one of the most charismatic and exclusive Pokémon of this type that we can find in the Nintendo universe.

Banette

This Pokémon not only has a design that can make your hair stand on end, it is also one of the Pokémon that hides a tragic and dark story in the Pokédex. We already know that Nintendo is a fan of adding this type of lore in its games. Here you have the official entry for this Pokémon in the Pokédex. This Pokémon is a ghost type and was created artificially thanks to the hatred of abandonment. It is the evolution of Shuppet.

“I used to be a plush doll that was abandoned. They say that he lives in garbage dumps and that he is looking for the boy who threw him away.” “Throwing a doll out of hand may be very cruel, but in our opinion it is much more cruel to seek revenge against a child.”

Drifloon

Do you want good terror for these dates? Well, Drifloon’s story is much darker and more sinister than his appearance. This Pokémon floats aimlessly and gets lost in the bowels of the sky and the night. It is a ghost/flying type Pokémon that was introduced in the fourth generation. Its entry in the Pokédex makes it one of the most sinister Pokémon that we can find in the Pokémon universe.

It is said that children who grab a Drifloon thinking it is a balloon sometimes disappear. It is made up of the spirits of people and Pokémon. It loves wet seasons. He grabs the children’s hands to lead them away, but always ends up being dragged away. It is said that children who grab a Drifloon thinking it is a balloon sometimes disappear.

These are just some examples of descriptions that we can find about Drifloon in different games of the franchise.

Speaking

This Pokémon is one of the most important dark/steel type Pokémon that we have in the Pokémon cast. It was recently introduced as part of the ninth generation and is the evolution of Bisharp. It is the king and has a huge army under its command, which makes it one of the most powerful Pokémon and one that has a certain hierarchy at a natural level. An aspect that makes it a fearsome and praised creature.

Hypno

Hypno is one of the most well-known Pokémon in the entire community, and not precisely because of his qualities in combat, if not for the stories and the turbidity of his past and description. Many dark legends have been created around his figure, but he is basically accused of completely hypnotizing children, and doing with them whatever he wants. His pendulum swinging continuously is a bad omen for the most innocent of the Pokémon universe. He is a psychic type.

The stories around this Pokémon began when in Pokémon Red and Blue, a Hpyno ataca in Pedritaa character we save in time.

Dramp

Drampa is a normal and dragon type Pokémon, which many languages ​​have described as one of the most dangerous in terms of its description and lore. And the truth is that if we start thinking badly, a chill will run down our spine without a doubt. Pokémon are very different creatures and not all of them are friendly. Drampa “He lives in mountains of more than 3000 m high. Sometimes he goes to the villages to play with the children.yes.” It was included in the seventh generation and although its appearance does not make us distrust. We would have to be careful because he has lived so many years in solitude, and because his intention is to play with children.

A perfect cocktail that could make any “imbalance” in any action, trigger a tragedy.

Cacturne

Cacturne is a creature that dwells in the deepest depths of deserts. Its story places it as a mysterious Pokémon that follows lost travelers, until they are completely exhausted. They never usually go alone, as they follow travelers from the shadows, always in groups. So it is left to our imagination what they would do with a poor exhausted trainer who stopped to rest in the middle of the desert overnight.

Special mentions: Kadabra and Mimikyu

And as part of the end of this article, we would like to leave a special mention both Kadabra and Mimikyu, which are two of the most special and sinister Pokémon that we can find in the lore of the universe created by Nintendo almost 4 decades ago.

Kadabra

“They say that one morning, a boy who had extrasensory powers, he woke up turned into Kadabra”.

This Pokémon has always been difficult to find in Nintendo games, and its deep history has made it condemned to always be under the orders of a coach. Orders that she no longer follows and that allowed her to end his slavery. The Kadabra are extremely dangerous and do not let anyone approach them easily. A very interesting Pokémon.

Mimikyu

Mimikyu is the dark version of Pikachu. We are talking about a Pokémon that has never known affection or self-love, and that throughout his entire existence he always wanted to be a Pikachu, hence he drew a Pikachu himself on his body, and the design could not be more sinister. Many tragic stories have been told around his figure, but are they all true?