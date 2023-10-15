Apple products are not cheap, but their new mixed reality glasses are off the charts. At least, with respect to the competition. That’s why Apple is planning a cheap Vision Pro, but doesn’t know where to cut back.

The Apple Vision Pro augmented reality glasses are a technological revolution, but they have a significant handicap: they cost $3,499. We don’t dare calculate what they would cost here with VAT and other added charges, because we get a stomach ache. That’s why Apple intends to launch a cheap Apple Vision Pro, or Apple Vision. Today we know a little more.

Apple Vision Pro glasses are designed for mixed or augmented reality, although technically they could also generate virtual reality. But Apple has not said anything about it.

This glasses They mix the real world with graphics generated by their own hardware. They can do many things at work or entertainment level. The problem is that most people, including companies, cannot pay $3,500 per unit. Apple plans to launch cheap Vision Probut you risk losing the meaning of your own vision of mixed reality.

Cuts to Apple’s cheap mixed reality glasses

The Vision Pro are a luxury product, because they have cutting-edge technology: two 4K microLED screens supplied by Sony, Apple M2 processor, eye tracking, external screen to show the face of the person wearing the glasses…

The problem with cutting back is that if you remove things you can take away some of the strengths of the glassesand make them lose interest.

Mark Gurman, with important internal contacts at Apple, has revealed in his Power On newsletter, via Wccftech, the cuts that Apple is considering, to create its cheap mixed reality glasses.

Among them is the replacement of the Mac’s M2 processor with an iPhone processor, the elimination of the external screen to show the user’s eyes, the use of cheaper and lower resolution screens, as well as fewer external sensors and cameras for tracking of hands and the passthrough (the view of the real world).

Despite all these cuts, Cheap Apple augmented reality glasses… wouldn’t be so cheap. Something that, on the other hand, does not surprise anyone. According to Gurman, the price range they are managing is between 1,500 and 2,500 dollars. It is still a very high price, but it reduces the price of the current Vision Pro by up to 2,000 euros.

If Apple manages to find the right combination of cuts without eliminating key functions of its cheap mixed reality glasses, its idea is to market them in 2025. If it fails, Apple is willing to sacrifice them, according to another analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo.