We bring back more interesting statements from Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America. This time they focus on the games he is enjoying.

Specifically, Bowser has confirmed that he is enjoying titles from all platforms. The president has confirmed that he is an avid gamer who enjoys various platforms, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in addition to Nintendo Switch. While he appreciates this year’s releases, he believes Nintendo’s success lies in its focus on user experience and immersion in games, beyond the technical specifications of the consoles.

Bowser values the diversity of artistic styles in video gamesas you can see in his comment offered to Inverse:

I play on all platforms and enjoy the content everyone creates. We’ve always said at Nintendo: the most important thing to us is not so much what’s inside the machine or device, but what happens on the screen when you put your hands on the controllers and start engaging in the gaming experience. Does it attract you? Is it immersive? Up to that point, you can use a variety of different art styles, some more faithfully, others perhaps in a different, more cartoonish style.

What do you think? You can share it in the comments.

Via.