He Service tax administration (SAT) issues a series of crucial recommendations for avoid inconveniences when making bank transfersspecifically regarding the concept of payment. This element is essential, since allows you to clearly identify the movements made in the account.

The SAT has the power to request information from banking entities and access payment concepts, so it is vital to use appropriate words to avoid misunderstandings. The artificial intelligence can also detect certain words related to illegal activitieswhich makes it necessary to exercise extreme caution when filling out this field.

What should NOT be included in the payment concept?

1. Evita phrases that can be interpreted as jokes.

2. Do not use unusual or false names.

3. Refrain from mentioning terms such as “weapons”, “drugs” or any illegal product or service.

Although it may seem harmless and humorous at first glance, The SAT does not take lightly money movements related to illicit activities. At any time, you could be called upon to clarify these concepts, which could lead to legal complications.

What phrases CAN you use in the concept of payment?

There is no need to complicate your life when looking for a suitable concept. Use Clear and real descriptions are the key to avoiding problems. Some examples of appropriate concepts include “tuition payment”, “weekly telephone payment”, “rent payment”or simply, if it is a deposit to a friend, simple expressions such as “food”. These options will protect you from attracting the attention of the SAT.

Is essential Do not leave the concept space blank, even if it is a single word, as failure to provide information could lead to difficulties in identifying and classifying the transactionaffecting long-term financial records.

It’s fundamental treat banking applications and bank transfers seriously, leaving jokes aside. Filling out the concepts responsibly is crucial to avoid misunderstandings with the SAT and maintain an adequate record of financial transactions.

