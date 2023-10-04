These areas of Spain are where the most swear words are said on average throughout the day, and there are really surprising places that you didn’t expect.

Say tacos or swearing is part of a culture, a way of expressing oneself that has lasted since time immemorial and a recent study shows how often we say swear words and the differences there are with other neighboring countries.

According to the online language learning platform Preply, in Spain 48.63% of the population claims to feel offended by the use of swear words.

However, they point out that Spaniards use an average of 9 swear words a day, much less than other countries such as the United States with 21 swear words a day, Poland with 19 or the United Kingdom with 10.

But not in all the provinces of Spain the same number of swear words are said, and the survey determines that Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Granada and A Coruña Arteixo are the places where the greatest number of swear words are said on a daily basis, with 16, 13 and 12 swear wordsrespectively.

They are followed by Oviedo-Gijón-Avilés (11), Murcia-Orihuela (11), Palma (10), Vigo (10), Barcelona (10), Madrid (9), Zaragoza (9), Valladolid (8), San Sebastián (8), Bilbao (8), Málaga (7), Seville (7), Cádiz (7), Valencia (7), Alicante-Elche (7) and Las Palmas (5).

The study states that the moments where the most swear words are said are with friends 31.39%, being at home 31.15% or in the car 16.59%.

Regarding those who are the instigators for the use of swear words, friends appear in first place at 35.11%, oneself at 21.68% or partners at 14.08%.

Interestingly, the majority of respondents say they avoid using swear words when they are with children, in front of the boss, or in front of older people or strangers.

With regard to gender, men say more tacos on average per day than women, and regarding age segment, Spaniards between 16 and 24 years old are the ones who say the most tacos during the day.