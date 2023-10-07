What have been the biggest hits on Collecting Cars so far? We have a top 5 for you.

If you really have a special car, auctioning has always been the way to sell such a car. You don’t just put a Ferrari F40 on a used car website. Nowadays, this no longer necessarily requires an old-fashioned auctioneer with a hammer. Online auction platforms not only auction accessible enthusiast cars, but also real exotic cars.

For example, a Ferrari F40 was auctioned on Collecting Cars last week for a very nice amount. That’s a good time to take a look at what the cars with the highest revenue are on Collecting Cars so far. We posed that question to them and this was the result of this top 5.

5. Koenigsegg Agera S

£1,006,888 (€1.162.612)

Koenigsegg has been building slightly larger numbers in recent years, but they have been building extremely limited editions for years. For example, only 5 of the Agera S were built. Where the Agera R was intended to run on E85, the Agera S was built for markets where this stuff is not available. In this specification, the twin-turbo V8 is good for 1,030 hp and 1,100 Nm of torque.

Such an exotic car also requires an exotic color scheme: this example is made of green carbon, with gold-colored striping. It may not surprise you that this car was auctioned from Asia, Hong Kong to be precise. The Swedish hypercar generated revenues of more than a million pounds in 2021.

4. Porsche 918 Spyder

$1,405,000 (€1.325.408)

The Porsche 918 Spyder is the least rare of the Holy Trinity, but with a limited edition of 918, it is still a highly sought-after collector’s item. Not only because of its rarity, but also because there are so many Porsche collectors.

This 918 was equipped with the Weissach Package, an option that cost $84,000 in the US at the time. 918s with this package are equipped with extra carbon and magnesium rims. Speaking of expensive options: the color cost 63,000 (!) dollars. It just looks gray in some photos, but it is Liquid Metal Silver, which consists of 9 layers of paint.

This concerns an American car (if that is not yet clear), which generated revenues of more than 1.4 million dollars in 2021. At the exchange rate at the time, that was just under 1.2 million euros.

3. Porsche 935

€1.356.777

Very few recent Porsches sell for more than a 918, but we have one here: a 935. Just like the recently unveiled 911 GT3 R racing car, this was a very exclusive track toy, of which only 77 were built.

The 935 is based on the GT2 RS and has the same 700 hp 3.8 boxer engine. However, the 935 is purely intended for the track, which is also clear quite quickly when you see the car. Especially if you look at the inside: here you will find only one seat, a roll cage and very little else.

What makes this copy extra special is the fact that the car is completely made of naked carbon. The car was parked in the Netherlands (we have also written about this 935) and ultimately cost over €1.3 million. Not wrong. Even more so because the new 935 had a starting price of ‘only’ seven tons.

2. Ferrari F40

£1.701.000 (€1.964.075)

We now come to the car that inspired this article: the F40 that was auctioned last week. The poster car of all poster cars. This specific copy also appeared on the cover of Evo Magazine twice. Chris Harris drove this car in a very eclectic multi-test with a Jaguar XJ220, a Noble M600 and a 997 GT2 RS.

We can be brief about the version: like all F40s, this example left the factory in Rosso Corsa with red seats. However, two minor adjustments have been made to this F40. The plexiglass rear window has been adjusted to improve the view in the interior mirror, and there is a “non-standard” exhaust underneath. Which is only nice, unless you’re a hardcore Ferrari purist.

The car was auctioned from England, but because the F40 was never delivered in right-hand drive, the steering wheel is on the correct side. This meant that bids could simply be received from all over Europe, resulting in a proceeds of 1.96 million euros.

1. Ferrari Enzo

£2,510,500 (€2.899.125)

The Ferrari Enzo may be slightly less iconic than the F40, but this car is a lot rarer. While a total of 1,311 units of the F40 rolled off the production line, production of the Enzo is limited to 400 units. That is why this car is number one on this list.

The Enzo is available in several colors, but this Enzo is simply red. Only 8,418 km have been driven since 2004. The car was originally delivered in England, but just like the F40, this has no influence on the location of the steering wheel.

This Enzo went under the digital hammer at Collecting Cars at the end of last year and ended up at 2.5 million pounds. That amounts to just under 2.9 million euros, which is almost a million more than the F40.

This article These are the cars with the highest proceeds on Collecting Cars first appeared on Ruetir.