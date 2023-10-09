Update October 8, 2023: we have added numerous VPN services to the list, and placed those with the best speed and connection to servers in European or North American territory in the top positions.

Nowadays, VPNs are usually used mainly for two functions, as a security method so that they do not detect where you are connecting from and to bypass geoblocks such as those set by streaming video platforms where they have a different catalog in each country.

Although a VPN can do much more than that and are not the only uses, bypassing regional blocks to be able to watch content not available in the country where you are located is one of its main assets, although not all VPNs are prepared for them.

Having the best VPN should mean that they have dedicated servers so you can access these services since the platforms usually scan VPNs that are used to watch content from other countries and block them.

One detail that must be taken into account is how these providers prepare for this type of use. One of his most important tricks is have the maximum number of servers in each country that they can turn on and off whenever they want. The more servers, the more difficult it is for them to end up blocked.

Connection speed It is also an important point to keep in mind. The VPN providers’ servers should be close to those used by the streaming platforms, this reduces the amount of time it takes from your connection to the VPN server and from there to the streaming server.

Some services like NordVPN have given free virtual LAN service to all their clients, which makes it practically impossible for a platform to identify that you, or even another person in another home, are not at the same address.

Another important point that you should know is that some services require that your account be registered in that country where is the content you want to see. In these cases it usually works to change the country of residence in the account settings.

Without further ado, let’s go to the list of the best VPNs:

NordVPN

Unsplash

Use one of the most used VPNs in the world to browse safely, from other countries and from all your devices with NordVPN from €3.99.

VPN security packages

NordVPN It is one of the best VPNs for any use thanks to its features, security and value for money. This is especially true if we are going to use it to use geo-restricted streaming services or watch YouTube content and similar, since NordVPN includes more than 5,000 servers to connect to in more than 60 countries and more than 90% of the speed is preserved. navigation according to independent tests and testimonials from other users.

NordVPN has several pricing plans. The most popular are the two-year prices because the cost per month is practically nothing, although like all the others it gives you the choice between plans with more or less services and different types of billing that make their prices cheaper or more expensive.

Surfshark

VPN with high privacy, unlimited devices, tracker blocker and 3,200+ servers in 100 countries

Another good option, and very cheap. Surfshark has unlimited connections and servers in 100 countries, with a total of 3,200 servers and counting. It preserves almost all of your network speed, even if you connect anonymously and securely, and there is no limit on simultaneous connections. They have applications for all operating systems, such as Android, Windows, iOS and even for Smart TV.

ExpressVPN

International VPN service with more than 3,000 servers, high speed and outgoing servers in more than 90 countries.

Its more than 3,000 servers spread across almost 100 countries, including all European and American ones, make this VPN one of the best options for watching geographically restricted videos and playing online, since speed is one of its strong points.

They have a no-logs policy, stating that they never store IP addresses (yours or the VPN server), browsing history, destination or metadata from traffic or DNS requests. It stores some data, but only what is necessary for your applications to work.

Its main offers are divided into 3 types of prices, payment month by month, subscription for 6 months or annual payment, always something cheaper. The good news is that all plans have a money back guarantee in the first 30 days.

Proton VPN

Proton

Proton VPN is one of the best virtual private networks in the world, established in Switzerland and with ultra-secure encryption. It also has prices for all tastes.

Proton is a Swiss company that has an impeccable history of security and privacy with services such as its Proton Mail email manager. They also have Proton VPNan encrypted and privacy-focused VPN browsing service.

You have access to more than 1,700 servers in 60 countries, with no speed limit and with 10 connections at the same time. They also certify that they do not keep records of what you do while you browse, they allow streaming services, P2P/BitTorrent and they have malware protection. It is, therefore, one of the best VPNs for these purposes, although you need the plus subscription to connect to the fastest servers.

Proton VPN also has a free browsing service with unlimited data, but average speed, from 3 countries: USA, Netherlands and Japan.

Mole

Bubbles VPN

This VPN also includes a search engine and even has its own browser, but above all it has a fixed price of approximately 5 euros per month.

Within what is normal in the sector, Mullvad is very particular, since not only do they have a VPN but they have more things, and we are not talking about a password manager or a data deletion system.

No, we are referring to two things that are very valuable to a certain type of user: an alternative private search engine to Google and a Tor Browser-style browser.

Furthermore, they do not play with different plans and prices, but always have a fixed price of approximately 5 euros per month.

Atlas VPN

Great discounts on Atlas VPN with 2-year subscriptions where the month costs less than 2 euros, 1 year or month-to-month payment.

Among the cheapest options in the long term is Atlas VPN. You can get their service by paying a 2-year subscription to reduce the final price as much as possible thanks to the discount that said plan has.

Its benefits are that it will give you access to a fairly fast VPN with unlimited data and devices, as well as military-grade encryption and support for 4K streaming or playing with low ping.

For people more concerned about their privacy, they also have access through SafeSwap and MultiHop+, a kind of Onion Network that randomly connects you between several servers before arriving at your side.

It has applications for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV and Fire TV. As for servers, you will find all countries in Europe, America, some Asian countries such as Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand.

Ivacy VPN

Ivacy

If you want to get browsing protection with a very complete and cheap VPN, Ivacy VPN is another provider where you can get services such as malware protection, a strict policy of not recording your browsing data, high-speed downloads, or support for using P2P networks.

With this VPN service you can use it on up to 10 devices and it is quite affordable, although as in all other cases, it depends a lot on the plan you choose.

Mozilla VPN

Mozilla

Mozilla is one of the most beloved companies and organizations on the Internet for being one of the champions of the open Internet for decades. As developers of the Firefox browser, they know the need to have a way to browse the Internet safely and privately.

Con Mozilla VPN You can contract a secure VPN service from Mozilla and from only 4.99 euros per month in an annual plan.

It has the possibility of connecting up to 5 devices at the same time, they have more than 400 servers in 30 countries, encryption of all communications on the device and without bandwidth restrictions.

It also has a six-month plan for 6.99 euros per month billed at 41.94 euros or a month-to-month plan for 9.99 euros per month.

IPVanish

IPVanish offers us a VPN with a military security certificate and a SOCKS5 proxy included in all plans. This is an intermediary that, although it does not encrypt your information, hides your IP. It is a very popular resource among those who download and share content through the Torrent protocol.

It is famous for its excellent technical support, simple interface, and for being one of the best options for beginners or for users who want basic functionalities and good security without excessive complications.

Hide.me

Hide.me is a leading VPN provider with a good reputation among experts. First, its strong commitment to user privacy: Hide.me operates under a no-logging policy, which ensures that user data remains confidential and untraceable.

Additionally, Hide.me employs military-grade encryption protocols such as OpenVPN and IKEv2/IPsec, protecting data transmissions from potential eavesdropping or interception by malicious actors. Its commitment to anonymity is further reinforced with the option to pay with cryptocurrencies, adding an additional layer of privacy for users so that their entire use is untraceable, or very difficult.

Although it is not the cheapest option, with the 2-year plan its price is very affordable. Its Android app offers you a free VPN with 10GB of monthly data.