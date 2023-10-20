The tricks of Stardew Valley They can save you hours of gameplay by speeding up some processes or changing certain mechanics.

While we receive details of the 1.6 update, the creator continues to share images of his new game and fan theories continue to run wild. And although there is a mix between Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, fans are more interested in the concert tour and the sequel.

But despite all the news, the tricks of Stardew Valley They remain as valid as ever; or at least most of them. Here we will review the best ones.

Trick to have any object

A nice feature of Stardew Valley is that you can give your character a custom name. But that gave way to a fascinating trick to obtain any object.

Basically you can use a code as your character’s name. Every time your name is referenced in the game, a certain item will appear in your inventory.

Important: This cheat was patched on consoles, although it still works on PC. However, you can use it on older versions of the game if you haven’t updated.

To achieve this you need the name to be three sets of numbers in square brackets. For example, you can put (64) if you want a ruby ​​or a combination like (875)(74)(60).

These are the codes you can use to get minerals:

60 – Emerald 62 – Aquamarine 64 – Ruby 66 – Amethyst 68 – Topaz 70 – Jade 72 – Diamond 74 – Prismatic Fragment 80 – Quartz 86 – Earth Crystal 84 – Frozen Tear 82 – Fire Quartz 562 – Tiger’s Eye 564 – Opal 565 – Fire Opal 538 – Alamite 539 – Bixite 540 – Barite 541 – Aerinite 542 – Calcite 543 – Dolomite 544 – Esperite 545 – Fluorapatite 546 – ​​Geminite 547 – Helvite 548 – Jamborite 549 – Jagoite 550 – Kyanite 551 – Moon Rita 552 – Malachite 553 – Neptunite 554 – Lemon Stone 555 – Nekoite 556 – Orpiment 557 – Petrified Slime 558 – Thunder Egg 559 – Pyrite 560 – Ocean Stone 561 – Phantom Crystal 563 – Jasper 566 – Celestine 567 – Marble 568 – Sandstone 569 – Granite 570 – Basalt 571 – Limestone 572 – Soapstone 573 – Hematite 574 – Mud 575 – Obsidian 576 – Slate 577 – Fairy Stone 578 – Star Fragments

The same trick works when naming the animals you buy, although only once. You have the complete list of objects in this link.

The Galaxy Sword trick in Stardew Valley

This trick Stardew Valley It works by taking advantage of a bug in the game code.

The Galaxy Sword is one of the most difficult items to obtain, even for those who have dozens of hours in the game. Unlocked by holding a rare Prismatic Shard between three pillars in the Calico Desert.

However, you can also get it by purchasing Pierre’s General Store catalog for 30,000 g. Then you will only have to acquire the green screen background, which the code will mistake for a Galaxy Sword.

The trick of the golden chives in Stardew Valley

If you want to get more out of each day, you’ll need lots of golden quality Chives. And for this this trick Stardew Valley it will help you.

This is a trick to always get Golden Chives. You just have to follow the following steps:

Have a Golden Chive in your inventory. Get rid of any other Chives other than the golden ones. Fill the rest of your inventory with things. Collect Chives. They will all be gold since it is the only space in your inventory.

The best trick to fish non-stop

Improving your fishing skill will take a lot of effort, although there is a trick to Stardew Valley that can help you a little.

To do this you will only have to use the Diary, which will allow you to stop time whenever you have an active mission. This way you can catch whatever you want without having to go back and forth every day.

You just have to follow the following steps:

Start fishing. She opens the diary while waiting for a fish to take the bait. Repeat for as long as you want.

You will notice that thanks to this trick Stardew Valley You can fish in one day what would have taken you several. This trick also gives way to the next one.

How to stay asleep after 2 AM

One of the most useful tricks of Stardew Valley It is the one that will allow you to stay asleep after 2 AM.

Usually when the clock strikes this time, the player will automatically pass out and return home. This is very inconvenient when you are finishing something important.

However, you can avoid fainting by opening the journal when the yawn animation starts. You will have to do it every time, but it will give you enough time to finish what you were doing.