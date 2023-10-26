With a focus on greening, the Belgian government is pushing business drivers towards electric cars. However, what should you choose if you get the opportunity to purchase a company car / salary truck in 2023? Below we list the – in our opinion – best commercial vehicles that you can currently buy, for everyone’s budget and in no particular order.

1: Tesla Model Y

With over 9,000 registrations, the Model Y is the most popular car of 2023 in Belgium. You don’t have to look too far for the reason behind this. So it is of course a Tesla (image), an SUV (popularity) and it is significantly cheaper than its closest competitors (can you hear that, VW?). In addition, it drives excellently, it is a computer on wheels and its efficient drivetrain allows it to offer a wide range. And oh yes, the suitcase is also considerable.

OUR CHOICE: Model Y Long Range

2: Tesla Model 3

Oh come on, let’s get over the Teslas right away. Because in addition to the Model Y, this Model 3 is the other winner in the leasing world. Compared to its higher brother, it is cheaper and more efficient, so you can go just a little further on a full battery. Although its popularity had decreased somewhat due to the launch of the Model Y, it has just received a facelift. Making the “M3” a fresh appearance on your driveway.

OUR CHOICE: Model 3 Long Range

3: MG MG4

Although you don’t often encounter it on the streets, the MG4 from the British MG is making waves in Europe. Logical too, because this electric guy does everything a Volkswagen ID.3 can do… but better. With a pleasant driving experience, efficient drivetrain and an almost absurdly low price tag. With the introduction of a 435 hp XPower and an Extended Range with +500 km range, MG has something for everyone.

OUR CHOICE: MG4 Trophy Extended Range

4: BMW i4

At BMW they don’t like half measures and you notice that in the i4. Because although the sleek sedan carries a lot of batteries, it radiates joy at home. In addition, the interior is to die for and it can be remarkably efficient. In the meantime, big brother i5 may steal some of the attention, but secretly this i4 is the family member you must have.

OUR CHOICE: i4 eDrive40

5: Mercedes EQB

Suppose you have a pack of children at home, and those children regularly have to be transported in groups. Then your choice in commercial vehicle land is limited. Because on the one hand you need a seven-seater, but on the other hand, diesel vans (or monovolumes) have become completely uninteresting from a fiscal perspective. Fortunately, Mercedes steps in with the EQB. Because the compact SUV comes with two additional seats in the trunk if desired, thus offering space for a total of 4 child seats, 7 adults or a mix of both.

OUR CHOICE: EQB 300 Business Line

6: Polestar 2

Polestar has never been able to get out of Tesla’s shadow. And although we thought this was justified a few years ago, the Polestar 2 has become a much more complete package since its facelift. It drives a lot nicer (thanks, rear-wheel drive!), is more economical with its energy (finally some range) and it still looks like a work of art on wheels. Just stay away from the Performance Package.

OUR CHOICE: Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor

6: Volvo EX30

We haven’t driven it even a meter (secretly), but we can tell in our little toe that this compact SUV from Volvo is going to be an absolute hit. The price is more than reasonable, the underlying architecture is ultra-modern and the design is to die for. Annoying detail… although you can order it today, you won’t be able to drive it before 2024.

OUR CHOICE: EX30 Single Motor Extended Range

7: BMW iX

No, don’t run away in disgust at its design. Because behind the polarizing shell, there is a warm, sweet bear. The iX is an absurdly comfortable car that makes you wonder why people still buy a Rolls-Royce. The interior is excellent, the ride comfort otherworldly and the trunk is on the level of a van. If you take it in a darker shade, you forgive its visual sin.

OUR CHOICE: iX xDrive50

8: Mercedes C-Class

Suppose you really don’t feel like having an electric car and are prepared to undergo the phase-out scheme for plug-in hybrids (more information at the bottom of this article). Then you shouldn’t look further than the C 300 de Break. A big plug-in diesel with strong performance, hallucinatory low consumption and an excellent suitcase. This could well be the most popular leasing car – in another Belgium.

OUR CHOICE: C 300 de Break AMG Line

9: Porsche Taycan

Porsche has never sold so many cars in Belgium and you can thank this Taycan for that. Because suddenly the business driver (read: the more successful manager) could park a Porsche in the parking lot without embarrassment. Rightly so! Because the Taycan brings the emotion of a 911 to the electric world. This is who the Panamera always wanted to be.

OUR CHOICE: Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

10: Skoda Enyaq

Why the Skoda Enyaq is not in the top 3 of most popular commercial vehicles in Belgium? It’s actually a mystery to us. Because the Enyaq brings all the strengths of a Skoda to the electric landscape. The Enyaq is a beauty, has a beautiful interior and has a trunk that seems endless. It’s not the world’s most exciting car, but what it does… it does excellently.

OUR CHOICE: Enyaq Sportline 85

These are (currently) the 5 most popular commercial vehicles in Belgium

Do you not care about the above list and just want to buy one of the most popular commercial vehicles in Belgium? Below we have the top 5, thanks to sector federation Febiac:

• 1 Tesla Model Y

• 2 Volvo XC40

• 3 BMW X1

• 4 Peugeot 308

• 5 Audi A3

Why is a plug-in no longer interesting?

As you may have noticed, our list of favorite commercial vehicles is dominated by EVs. There is a financial reason behind this, because the federal government has decided to significantly change the tax deductibility and solidarity contribution for company cars. Although it was still worthwhile to purchase a plug-in until June 30, 2023, this is actually no longer the case as of July 1, 2023. From then on there will be a fading period. For example, plug-ins purchased after July 1, 2023 are still 100% deductible, but this deductibility will decrease by 25% annually from 2025 and will irrevocably end at 0% by 2028. In addition, fuel costs (not energy costs) are only 50% tax deductible, meaning that half of petrol or diesel consumption ends up in a company’s disallowed expenses.

As if that weren’t enough, you also pay a higher solidarity contribution (CO2 tax) and more VAA as an employee of a plug-in compared to a fully electric car. Simply put: although the company you work for would be happy to offer you a petrol or diesel car, it is so fiscally uninteresting that an emission-free car (EV, hydrogen) is the most logical choice. Oh well, there are worse things in the world, right?

Which company car have you recently purchased? And are you satisfied with it? Let us know in the comments!