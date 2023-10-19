What is intelligence? This question has fascinated humanity for centuries, but the answer is not as simple as a number that supposedly measures your mental potential.

IQ, the traditional way of assessing intelligence, has been questioned by the theory of multiple intelligences developed by Howard Gardner.

According to this theory, human intelligence is not a single, fixed entity, but is composed of multiple dimensions that are expressed in different ways. That is to say, recognizes that each person has different strengths and weaknesses in specific areas.

Gardner, a Harvard psychologist, is the mastermind behind this theory. During the 1980s, it was questioned why humans seem to have graded problem-solving abilities and show inclinations in some areas more than others.

That is, his theory suggests that intelligence is more pluralistic than is commonly believed in Western societies. Likewise, he also reasoned that each ability or talent should appear independently in people.

In the end, the various studies identified eight different types of intelligence in humans, each with its own strengths and capabilities.

The 8 types of intelligence

Linguistic intelligence: This intelligence is characterized by a great ability to use language. People who possess it are able to express themselves clearly and fluently both orally and in writing. Commonly found in writers, speakers, journalists, translators or poets. They have a great ability to understand and analyze texts. Logical-Mathematical Intelligence: People who have this strength are able to solve problems that require mathematical and logical thinking. They have skills to reason, analyze and make decisions based on data. They perform well in fields such as mathematics, physics, computer science, engineering, and research. Spatial Intelligence: This is the ability to perceive the visual world and create three-dimensional mental images. It is applied in fields that require spatial orientation, manipulation of shapes and designs, as well as graphic representation, such as architecture, graphic design, photography, sculpture, cartography and the ease of navigating and piloting vehicles. Musical intelligence: People with this intelligence have a finely tuned ear, a sense of rhythm, and a sensitivity to melodies and sounds. They can work as musicians, composers, orchestra directors, music producers or music critics. Body-Kinesthetic Intelligence: They excel in disciplines such as sports, dance, theater, surgery and others that demand specific physical skills. It involves the efficient and coordinated use of the body, as well as movement, so these people have the facility to perform physical activities and control their body with precision. Interpersonal intelligence: This intelligence implies the ability to understand and manage one’s own and others’ emotions, as well as to establish effective interpersonal relationships. They are people who have skills to communicate, persuade, negotiate and resolve conflicts, such as professionals in psychology, education, politics or social work. Intrapersonal intelligence: People with this intelligence have a high level of self-knowledge and can recognize their own emotions, values ​​and goals. They tend to succeed in careers that require critical thinking, personal guidance, spirituality, and reflective writing. They have the ability to reflect on oneself and understand oneself. Naturalistic Intelligence: Any person who possesses this intelligence excels in areas such as biology, ecology, botany, geology and environmental protection. It is based on the connection with nature and the ability to understand and classify elements of your environment. They can be scientists working in the field, naturalists and tourist guides who show the beauty of nature.

According to the theory of multiple intelligences, There are different ways to be intelligent and each one has its advantages. That is, we are not all the same nor do we learn in the same way, remember that some excel in language, others in music, others more in logical reasoning, etc.

These intelligences allow us to adapt to different situations and solve problems creatively. The research and work of psychologist Howard Gardner invites us to value diversity and recognize that each person has unique potential.