Movistar launches its new temporary channels every month to offer customers content that adapts to the dates. And in October 2023, some of those launched in recent months will leave to bet on new themes and new content that the operator’s customers will be able to see through their television package.

The Multi channels work, like the Clic channels until recently, We can see them if we are clients of the Movistar Cinema package. If you have contracted this package, the channels are available to you as long as you access the Movistar Plus+ decoder and you must keep in mind that they are not in the app or on the website.

New Multi Channels and which ones disappear

Until now Cinema package customers They could see the different ones that will disappear this month of October 2023. The channels disappear:

Multi Lo + Awarded San Sebastián Multi Adventures Multi Feel Good Multi Summer love Multi On the road

There will be new content on the corresponding dials. Contents adapting to the times that will make us change the San Sebastián Film Festival for the Sitges Festival that will take place from October 5 to October 15 with fantasy as the protagonist. Movistar is also preparing for the end of October with its new special Halloween-themed channel and the Multi Sci-Fi channel where you can see some of the great classics of this popular film genre.

The new channels that arrive are:

201 Multi The most awarded Sitges 202 Multi Our cinema, ahead 204 Multi Halloween 205 Multi Science fiction 206 Multi East winds

Movistar Total Fiction

To be able to watch the different channels we have to have a contract the Movistar Plus+ Total Fiction package qIt includes the most complete offering of movies and series with all the platform’s originals as well as access to standard Netflix or Disney+ accounts. More than 1,500 movies to choose from and includes the option to watch Series on M+, Cinema on M+ as well as original and exclusive thematic channels on which to watch premieres or movies on demand.

The package price is from 26 euros per month and includes access to Netflix and Disney+ with a standard account. Or we can choose the Total Fiction package with Disney+ and Netflix Premium with a price of 31 euros per month if we want the red N premium account.

Only if we have contracted the Movistar cinema will we be able to access the Multi channels that arrive this October 2023 to prepare you with the best Halloween feature films, science fiction or some of the award-winning premieres that will arrive in these weeks.