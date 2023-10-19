Follow along: because yes, electric cars do not emit CO2, but their production naturally causes the necessary emissions. This makes it worthwhile to look at the impact on the climate over the entire life cycle of a car. The Green NCAP uses a formula for this in which they assume that the average car stays on the road for 16 years and accumulates approximately 240,000 km of distance. Then throw the emissions from production, transport, etc. into the mix and you end up with an Excel table full of figures. This allows you to reward the best students in the class.

Cheapest is the greenest

To reward the best students, the Green NCAP will now award the Life Cycle Assessment award. This is a quality mark that you can earn when you meet the strictest requirements of the research program. From now on, four cars will be allowed to show off this award. This concerns the Dacia Spring 33kW, Renault Mégane E-Tech EV60, Tesla Model 3 Standard Range and the Ora Funky Cat, which is not available from us.

If we follow the Green NCAP figures, the Dacia Spring will have CO2 emissions of 21 tons over its entire lifespan (16 years/240,000 km). Also the lowest emissions in the tables. The Ora Funky Cat follows with 27 tons of CO2, while the Model 3 and Mégane E-Tech close the ranks with 28 tons of CO2. The Fiat 500e just barely misses out with 29 tons of CO2, followed closely by the Cupra Born (30 tons of CO2), BYD Atto3 (30 tons of CO2) and the VW ID.5 Pro Performance (31 tons of CO2).

And the most polluting?

Although die-hard diesel and petrol drivers will not like to hear it, it is not surprising that electric cars do better in pollution lists. For example, the least polluting diesel is a Skoda Octavia Combi 2.0 TDI with manual gearbox (42 tons of CO2) and the greenest gasoline is the Fiat 500 mild hybrid (43 tons of CO2). Of course you also want to know who scores the worst? Well, for that we have to go to pick-up land, because the Ford Ranger Raptor with 3-liter V6 petrol will have produced an average of 115 tons of CO2 over its lifetime.

Also notable; the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – which marketed itself at the time as an ecological alternative – also scores questionably with emissions of 70 tons of CO2. Be sure to take a look through the scores (here) to see if your car is included.