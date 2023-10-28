Using credit cards versus cash isin many cases, more convenient and tempting. However, there are at least three common expenses that people tend to do with their Credit cards instead of debit cards. Next, We present these expenses and why it is sometimes preferable to avoid using credit cards in such situations.

Three payments you should NOT make with your credit card

1. Pay for car gas:

Gasoline is a frequent expense and essential for most people. Use a credit card to pay it can generate unnecessary debt on the cardespecially if this form of payment is abused.

2. Buy food:

Use a credit card to buy daily groceries may not be the most sensible option. Food is consumed quicklyand if they accumulate on the credit card, It could lead to debt that becomes difficult to manage.

3. Withdraw money from ATMs:

Withdrawing cash from a credit card can be expensive due to associated interests. This practice can lead to significant debt if not handled carefully. financial discipline.

It is important to keep in mind that there are other expenses for which you should not use a credit card, such as daily household expenses or the payment of accumulated debts. Although credit cards offer benefits such as points or traveler miles, Its uncontrolled use can lead to debt that absorbs most of the income.

The key to using credit cards effectively lies in responsible management of purchases made during the month.

Pay for everyday goods like coffees, small purchases and even other credit cards can lead to unnecessary expenses that affect the financial situation. Therefore, it is important to consider when it is more appropriate to use a debit or cash card instead of a credit card for certain everyday expenses.

