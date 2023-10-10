All PlayStation Plus Premium users on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 can now enjoy 100 movies for free within the new Sony Pictures Core streaming platform. PlayStation Plus users will soon have some surprises, according to Sony itself.

This collection of 100 free movies on PlayStation Plus Premium can be seen with maximum quality 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos e iMAX Enhanced, depending on the title. Sony also claims that the bitrate is higher than on conventional streaming platforms, such as Netflix or Disney+.

There are many adaptations of video games, action and science fiction films, as we are going to see. Please note that this list will rotate over time., so you will always have new movies to watch, if you are on PlayStation Plus Premium. But don’t be careless or they may remove some that you want to see.

The 100 free movies on PlayStation Plus Premium

Among the titles that we can find right now, we have The Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming, the Spider-Man trilogy. Or The Adventures of Tintin, the animation classic by Spielberg and Peter Jackson.

If you like video game adaptations you can enjoy Angry Birds the movie, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, and several Resident Evil titles.

We have good science fiction with Elyseum, the Men in Black trilogy, Arrival, After Earth, Terminator 3, etc.

There are cult films like The Dark Crystal and Inside the Labyrinth, and quality animation with the Hotel Transylvania trilogy, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, and more.

Lovers of dramatic and romantic cinema have classics such as PeggieSue Got Married, The Prince of Tides, The Dream of My Life, Awakenings, and others.

This is the complete list of 100 free movies on PlayStation Plus Premium:

Looper Elyseum Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy Black Men in Black 2 Men in Black 3 Angry Birds: The Movie Resident Evil Resident Evil Revenge Resident Evil: The Godzilla Curse Peggy Sue Got Married Corpse Postcards from the Edge The Prince of Tides Who Killed Bambi? Nightmares 2: Halloween Night The Green Hornet Life at stake Hitch The dream of my life 2 Guns 2012 When are we arriving? Arrival Awakenings Baby Driver Ghost Rider Ghost Rider: Spirit of vengeance Two rebel cops Two rebel cops II Reunion A cool dad Thief who steals thief Dracula A crazy man at home Knight’s destiny Inside the Labyrinth Christine A crazy Christmas Crank: High Voltage Kangaroo Dad The Equalizer 2 The Equalizer Escape room Infernal possession The Fisher King Once upon a time in Hollywood The Mexican Buddies in the woods Panic room Mall super cop Death line Diuck and Jane laughing thieves An unusual lady Gattaca Ghostbusters Gloria Hotel Transylvania Hotel Transylvania 2 Hotel Transylvania 3 I Know What You Did Last Summer The Incredible Hulk Insidious: The Last Key Jumanji Layer Cake organized crime They do the trick Life Little Women Marie Antoniette Matilda Miss Bullet Wow Christmas Tootsie Venom Vertical Limit Wild Creatures Wolf Welcome to Zombieland Moneyball Moon La Red Breaking the rules 2: The final blow Jump Sicario: the day of the solder A story from Brooklyn Count on me The nativity scene was set up Stuart Little Taxi Driver Terminator 3

To watch these movies in streaming You must have an active PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, and install the new Sony Pictures Core app on your PS4 or PS5 console. Sign in with your PlayStation account where you have the subscription.

The Sony Pictures Core app is compatible with the PS VR2 virtual reality glasses, so you can watch movies on a 200-inch virtual screen.

Unfortunately, these 100 free movies are not available to PlayStation Plus subscribers, but Sony has promised “perks coming soon” for these users.

Sony Pictures Core in a digital movie rental and sales service, which can be accessed from PlayStation consoles, Xperia mobile phones and Sony Bravia televisions. The current catalog has more than 2,000 movies, with anime titles coming soon from Crunchyroll.

With these 100 free movies, users subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium on PS4 and PS5 get a new advantage without increasing their quota. Enjoy them!