Where are the limits of architecture? We don’t know if you have ever asked yourself a similar question, but what is clear is that certain architects have asked it.

Some constructions seem to have placed no more limitations on a professional’s eccentricity than his own imagination. They give the impression of being taken from a cartoon series, a futuristic world or, why not say it, a real nightmare.

Below we offer you a compilation of some of the strangest buildings in the world, which stand out for different reasons, but rarely leave those who visit them indifferent. Quite a spectacle; We are convinced that you will love them or hate them.

The big basket

Surely you remember many stories from your childhood, in which the houses of the protagonists had the shapes of objects: shoes, lamps, boats… Well, the builders of this peculiar building known as Big Basket, built in Ohio, United States, must have thought something similar. .

Its shape leaves no room for doubt: It is a huge basket, a product manufactured by The Longaberger Company. Of course, it is difficult to imagine a better marketing promotion for the company.

The crooked house

There are some constructions that seem to completely defy the basic principles of physics. It’s even hard to believe that they stand upright and are solid. This is what happens with this peculiar crooked house, halfway between a bad alcohol experience and a gloomy children’s story.

In fact, it was the latter that supposedly inspired the architects who carried it out. If you are interested in visiting it, it is in Sopot, Poland.

the dragon temple

Some buildings are not only unique, but a spectacle for the visitors who come to them every year. This is the case of the impressive Buddhist temple of Nakhon Pathom, in Thailand. Its seventeen stories high are embraced by a coiled dragon, giving it an epic look.

The figure of these mythological beings has always been popular in almost all Asian countries, but rarely has such a striking application been seen in the world of architecture.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The United States is one of the countries where the most rare buildings can be found in the world. You just need to take a walk through Las Vegas to realize how casual some of its most popular hotels can be. But if one stands out above the rest, it is the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Contrary to what many people think, It’s not in Las Vegas, but in Hollywood. During the day it attracts attention, but at night, thanks to its lighting, it becomes quite a spectacle worthy of contemplation.

La casa Hang Nga

Have you ever wondered what a fantasy movie villain’s mansion would be like in real life? It’s hard to know, but the sinister Hang Nga house in Vietnam could well have that purpose.

In theory it was intended to look like the trunk of a tree, but the truth is that It looks like something out of a Dali nightmare, to say the least.

The Guggenheim Museum

Spain also has its strange buildings, and they all give the impression of having something in common: no one can agree on their attractiveness. A clear example is the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao. When it opened its doors in 1997, many people praised its challenging avant-garde design. Others, however, shouted to the heavens.

Of course, it has become one of the greatest representatives of modern architecture in our country.

Taking a look at these creations, there is no doubt that reality sometimes surpasses fiction. Not to mention the powerful tourist attraction that many of these places are for the places where they are located.