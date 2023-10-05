Android 14 is already among us and it is very likely that you are eager to try its new features. To do it, you not only have to want it, but you also need to have a compatible device.
So that you can be sure that your smartphone is compatible with Android 14, we have prepared a list of all the Pixel, Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung, POCO, Realme and more phones that will receive this operating system. If you see your team on this list, you can be sure that they will receive the new version of Android sooner or later.
Below we leave you the list of all the phones that will be compatible with Android 14:
Google Pixel
Pixel 4a (5G)
Pixel 5 y 5a
Pixel 6 y 6 Pro
Pixel 6a
Pixel 7 y 7 Pro
Pixel 7a
Pixel Fold
Pixel Tablet
Samsung Galaxy
Galaxy Z Fold 5
Galaxy Z Fold 4
Galaxy Z Fold 3
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Galaxy Z Flip 4
Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23+
Galaxy S23
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22+
Galaxy S22
Galaxy S21 FE
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Galaxy S21+
Galaxy S21
Galaxy M54
Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M33 5G
Galaxy M23
Galaxy F54
Galaxy F23
Galaxy F14 5G
Galaxy A73
Galaxy A72
Galaxy A54
Galaxy A53
Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)
Galaxy A34
Galaxy A33
Galaxy A24
Galaxy A23
Galaxy A14
Galaxy A13
Galaxy A04s
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S9+
Galaxy Tab S9
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S8+
Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Motorola
Motorola Razr+ (2023), Razr 40 Ultra
Motorola Razr (2023), Razr 40
Motorola Razr 2022
Motorola Edge+ (2023)
Motorola Edge 40
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Motorola Edge 30 Pro
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
Motorola Edge+ (2022)
Moto G Power 5G 2023
Moto G Stylus 2023
Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Moto G 5G 2023
Moto G54 5G
Moto G53 5G
Moto G84 5G
Moto G73
Moto G23
Moto G13
ThinkPhone by Motorola
Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco
Xiaomi 12/12 Pro/12T/12T Pro/12S/12S Pro/12S Ultra/12 Lite Xiaomi 13/13 Pro/13 Ultra/13 Lite Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Xiaomi Civi 1S/2/3 Xiaomi Pad 6/6 Pro Redmi Note 11R/11T Pro/11T Pro+ Redmi Note 12/12 Pro/12 Pro+/12 Pro Speed/12S/12 Turbo Redmi Note Discovery Redmi K40S Redmi K50/K50 Pro/K50 Gaming/K50i/K50 Ultra Redmi K60/K60E/ K60 Pro LITTLE C51, C55 LITTLE X4 5G/X4 GT LITTLE X5/X5 Pro LITTLE F4/F4 GT LITTLE F5/F5 Pro LITTLE M4/M5
Nokia
Nokia X30
Nokia X20
Nokia X10
Nokia X100
Nokia XR21
Nokia G400
Nokia G310
Nokia G100
Nokia G60
Nokia G42
Nokia G22
Nokia G11 Plus
Realme
Realme GT Neo 5 Realme GT Neo 5 SE Realme GT3 Realme GT Neo 3 Realme GT Neo 3T Realme GT2 Pro Realme GT2 Realme GT2 Explorer Master Realme GT Neo 2T Realme GT 5G Realme 10 / 10S / 10 5G / 10 Pro / 10 Pro+ / 10T Realme 9 / 9 Pro / 9 Pro+ Realme V25 Realme V23 Realme V23i Realme V20 Realme C55 Realme C33 2023 / C33 Realme C30 Realme Q5 / Q5 Pro / Q5i Realme Narzo N55 Realme Narzo 50 5G Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
Sony Xperia
Sony Xperia 1 V
Sony Xperia 5 V
Sony Xperia 10 V
Sony Xperia 1 IV
Sony Xperia 5 IV
Sony Xperia 10 IV
What do you think about this list? Will your phone be updated to Android 14? Tell us in the comments.
Follow this link for more Android related news. On the other hand, here you will find all our coverage of topics related to the world of smartphones.
