Android 14 is already among us and it is very likely that you are eager to try its new features. To do it, you not only have to want it, but you also need to have a compatible device.

So that you can be sure that your smartphone is compatible with Android 14, we have prepared a list of all the Pixel, Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung, POCO, Realme and more phones that will receive this operating system. If you see your team on this list, you can be sure that they will receive the new version of Android sooner or later.

Below we leave you the list of all the phones that will be compatible with Android 14:

Google Pixel

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 y 5a

Pixel 6 y 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 y 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Samsung Galaxy

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M23

Galaxy F54

Galaxy F23

Galaxy F14 5G

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A04s

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Motorola

Motorola Razr+ (2023), Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2023), Razr 40

Motorola Razr 2022

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Moto G Power 5G 2023

Moto G Stylus 2023

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Moto G 5G 2023

Moto G54 5G

Moto G53 5G

Moto G84 5G

Moto G73

Moto G23

Moto G13

ThinkPhone by Motorola

Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco

Xiaomi 12/12 Pro/12T/12T Pro/12S/12S Pro/12S Ultra/12 Lite Xiaomi 13/13 Pro/13 Ultra/13 Lite Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Xiaomi Civi 1S/2/3 Xiaomi Pad 6/6 Pro Redmi Note 11R/11T Pro/11T Pro+ Redmi Note 12/12 Pro/12 Pro+/12 Pro Speed/12S/12 Turbo Redmi Note Discovery Redmi K40S Redmi K50/K50 Pro/K50 Gaming/K50i/K50 Ultra Redmi K60/K60E/ K60 Pro LITTLE C51, C55 LITTLE X4 5G/X4 GT LITTLE X5/X5 Pro LITTLE F4/F4 GT LITTLE F5/F5 Pro LITTLE M4/M5

Nokia

Nokia X30

Nokia X20

Nokia X10

Nokia X100

Nokia XR21

Nokia G400

Nokia G310

Nokia G100

Nokia G60

Nokia G42

Nokia G22

Nokia G11 Plus

Realme

Realme GT Neo 5 Realme GT Neo 5 SE Realme GT3 Realme GT Neo 3 Realme GT Neo 3T Realme GT2 Pro Realme GT2 Realme GT2 Explorer Master Realme GT Neo 2T Realme GT 5G Realme 10 / 10S / 10 5G / 10 Pro / 10 Pro+ / 10T Realme 9 / 9 Pro / 9 Pro+ Realme V25 Realme V23 Realme V23i Realme V20 Realme C55 Realme C33 2023 / C33 Realme C30 Realme Q5 / Q5 Pro / Q5i Realme Narzo N55 Realme Narzo 50 5G Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Sony Xperia

Sony Xperia 1 V

Sony Xperia 5 V

Sony Xperia 10 V

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony Xperia 10 IV

What do you think about this list? Will your phone be updated to Android 14? Tell us in the comments.

