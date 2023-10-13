After months of controversy, investigations and legal confrontations, the big day finally arrived. After receiving approval from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft was able to officially complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. This raises an important question: which franchises become the property of Xbox?

Without a doubt, the company led by Bobby Kotick is characterized by having some of the most popular and important intellectual properties in the video game industry on PC and consoles: from Call of Duty to Warcraft.

Of course, it is a mistake to ignore the importance of the cell phone and tablet market. On King’s side, the company is home to one of the most lucrative mobile video games on the market: Candy Crush.

Thus, the purchase of Activision Blizzard King is, without a doubt, one of the most important financial movements in the technology sector in all of history.

Related video: Microsoft paid $70,000 million for Activision Blizzard

Which Activision Blizzard franchises belong to Microsoft and Xbox?

As happened with Bethesda in 2021, now the Activision Blizzard King studios and franchises will become the property of Microsoft. In this way, and as we talked about more than a year ago, the house of Xbox will strengthen its portfolio of proposals with new development companies and notable franchises.

Below, we share all the Activision Blizzard King sagas that are already on Xbox:

Activision franchises that already belong to Xbox



Blur

Caesar

Call of Duty

Crash Bandicoot y Spin-offs

DJ Hero

Empire Earth

Gabriel Knight

Geometry Wars

Guitar Hero

Gun

Hexen

Interstate ’76

King’s Quest

Laura Bow Mysteries

Phantasmagoria

Pitfall

Police Quest

Prototype

Quest for Glory

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Singularity

Skylanders

Soldier of Fortune

Space Quest

Spyro the Dragon

Tenchu

TimeShift

Tony Hawk

True Crime

Zork

Blizzard franchises that already belong to Xbox



Diablo

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

Overwatch

StarCraft

The Lost Vikings

World of Warcraft

King franchises that already belong to Xbox



Bubble Witch Saga

Candy Crush

Diamond Diaries Saga

Farm Heroes Saga

Pet Rescue

These great games from Activision Blizzard King are now part of the Xbox family

When will Activision Blizzard games arrive on Xbox Game Pass?

Although knowing that these sagas are already under the Microsoft umbrella is more than enough to excite die-hard fans of the brand, the truth is that many fans still have a big question. When will the titles arrive on the Xbox Game Pass service?

In a statement, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, stated that they are already working to bring the company’s video games to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Of course, it seems that fans will have to be patient.

A few days ago, Activision Blizzard announced that it will not immediately bring its game library to Xbox Game Pass. He gave as examples Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Diablo IV, which will be conspicuous by their absence in the service, at least for this year.

But tell us, are you excited about the purchase? Which franchises do you think Microsoft should bring back? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read the latest Xbox news.

Related video: Xbox Game Pass: 6 years of evolution

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News