There are 7 largest political parties in Palestine, one of which is Hamas, which has attacked Israel on a large scale. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Hamas, which is currently at war with Israel, is a political party Palestine in power in the Gaza Strip.

By launching a spectacular attack, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, Hamas succeeded in destroying Israeli territories. Starting with firing thousands of rockets in a matter of minutes, thousands of their militia quickly broke through the Zionist defenses, entered southern Israeli cities, opened fire, and kidnapped hundreds of people.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday (11/10/2023) confirmed that 1,200 Israelis were killed as a result of the Hamas attack. It was the largest attack in Israel’s history, with Zionist military officials even comparing it to the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

Even though it is famous for daring to oppose Israel, Hamas is not the only political party in Palestine. There are dozens of political parties in the Israeli-occupied country, but only seven have seats in Parliament.

7 Major Parties in Palestine

1. Hamas

Islamic Resistance Movement or Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah (Hamas)

Year of Establishment: 1987

Leader: Ismail Haniyeh

I want: Syncretis

This party has a military wing called the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the group that launched Operation Storm al-Aqsa against Israel. This operation was the beginning of the big war that is happening now.

Hamas has several factional allies in Gaza, one of which is the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) which has a military wing called the al-Quds Brigade.

Hamas is hated by Israel and several Western countries, and is labeled a terrorist organization. However, for the Palestinian people in Gaza, Hamas is a celebrated fighter.