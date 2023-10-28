Pokémon is a saga that had its beginnings in Nintendo in the year 1996 with the release of Pokémon Red and Blue. Thus becoming one of the creature/character collecting sagas most famous of all time, but the beautiful thing is that it was not the first to bet on this type of games.

Below we will make a list with some of the creature collection titles that They marked an era before that of Pokémon. Who knows, maybe you know or have played one. Don’t hesitate to let us know in comments.

Digital Devil Story: Megami Tensei – 1987

Dragon Quest 5: Hand Of The Heavenly Bride – 1992

Robotrek – 1994

Monster Rancher – 1996

Revelations: Persona – 1996

All of these games came out before Pokémon and marked an entire generation for innovate in JRPG aspectsturn-based action and games that have laid the foundations for many of those that are true references today.

Did you know about these titles? prior to the Pokémon saga?