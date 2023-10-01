Suara.com – The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government (Pemprov) starting today Sunday (1/10/2023) has officially increased the maximum parking rates.

This regulation applies specifically to vehicles that have not had an emissions test or have not passed it.

For four-wheeled vehicles, the parking rate is IDR 7,500/hour or applies progressively at each parking location owned by the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government.

However, at Park and Ride locations, four-wheeled vehicles are charged a parking fee of IDR 7,500 per parking or a flat rate applies.

Spokesperson for the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government’s Air Pollution Control Task Force, Ani Ruspitawati, revealed that there are 131 parking locations that will implement this policy. The number has increased significantly from the initial plan, namely only 10 parking locations.

“Starting October 1 2023, all locations managed by Pasar Jaya, there are 131 parking locations, will also apply disincentive parking rates for vehicles that have not passed the emissions test,” said Ani in her statement.

“In total there will be 131 parking points that will apply parking disincentives. We hope to further encourage public participation in carrying out emission tests,” he added.

Previously, the DKI Provincial Government had implemented maximum tariffs in 10 locations for vehicles that had not or did not pass emissions tests.

The 10 locations are IRT Monas, Blok M Square parking area, West Jakarta Samsat office parking lot, Mayestik Market parking lot, Kalideres Park & ​​Ride, Menteng Park parking building, Pasar Baru Palace parking building, Lebak Bulus Park & ​​Ride, Park & Ride Kampung Rambutan, and Taman Ismail Marzuki parking lot.

There were an additional 121 parking locations managed by Perumda Pasar Jaya in October, bringing the number to 131 locations. Ani said that the DKI Provincial Government will continue to increase the locations of workshops where emission tests can be carried out. He explained that currently, there are 333 workshops for four-wheelers and 108 for two-wheelers to carry out emission tests.

“More technicians have been prepared, and PT ASTRA is still providing workshops for free emission tests at 45 locations and plans to add them at 12 new locations,” he said.

“Emission testing for private vehicles will be expanded to areas that are easily accessible to the public. The plan is to open at several terminals, including Kampung Rambutan, Pulo Gadung, Kalideres, Pulo Gebang and Tanjung Priok,” he concluded.