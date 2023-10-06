Mojang will hold Minecraft Live 2023 very soon and, like every edition, it is preparing a vote thanks to which players will be able to decide which will be the new creature that will be added to Minecraft. A few days before the event, Mojang has already presented the 3 mobs and you will undoubtedly want everyone to join the game.

On this occasion, all the mobs that can be voted for will be animals that exist in real life.

What are the Minecraft Live 2023 mobs?

The first is the crab, which could be found in the mangroves within the game if you win the vote. This mob will have a larger pincer than the other and will be the best ally for players who love construction, since it will help them move blocks.

The second is the armadillo, which players could find in the desert ecosystems within the game. This creature will look like a rock and can drop a shield, which players can use to craft armor for the wolves to give them more protection to survive in hostile environments.

Finally, the third mob that will try to join Minecraft is the penguin, which can appear on the rocky shores within the game. The peculiarity of these mobs is that they can help the player transport themselves faster in their boats or rafts, so they will undoubtedly be the ideal option for explorers.

How to vote for your favorite mob in Minecraft Live 2023?

Those interested in a mob can cast their vote through Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, Minecraft Launcher or the official Minecraft site.

The voting period will open on October 13 at 11:00 AM and will close 2 days later, on Sunday, October 15 at 11:15 AM (Mexico City time).

It is important to mention that each player will only be able to cast 1 vote. If the user attempts to vote more than once, only the last attempt will be effective.

The result of the vote will be announced next Sunday, October 15 at the end of Minecraft Live 2023. Here at LEVEL UP we will inform you about the winning mob.

What is your favorite Minecraft Live 2023 mob?

Which mob would you like to see added to Minecraft? Tell us in the comments.

Minecraft is available on a wide variety of consoles, as well as PC and mobile. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

