An avalanche of young people appeared a few weeks ago at the Van Gogh Museum, collapsing the premises and causing chaos. And no, it was not some cultural epidemic or a TikTok trend that encouraged studying Van Gogh, rather it was a meeting of selfish speculators who had a single mission: to obtain the greatest number of Pokémon merchandising products. And of course, the world championship has been set up.

A letter of 1,000 euros

The idea of ​​the museum was to promote the art of Van Gogh with a collaboration with The Pokemon Company, allowing users to purchase promotional products and get a limited edition Pokémon card as a gift. Well, taking into account that the combination of words like “Pokémon Card” and “limited edition” is an explosive mixture, what had to happen happened.

The museum collapsed in minutes, and the store became a battlefield in which the weakest ran out of products. The idea was to be able to buy an item to get the letter, and then put it up for sale on eBay, where it quickly They reached prices of 1,000 euros in the first hours. It must be taken into account that this letter was a very limited edition, and could only be obtained those days in the Amsterdam museum, hence the price paid was so high. Now, with this news and the loss of interest, the auction price has dropped considerably, and they can be found for about 100 euros or less.

letters never again

If the museum imagined receiving young Pokémon lovers who would end up interested in seeing the works of the famous painter, the reality was very different, since the wave of speculators broke all possible magic. The worst thing is that after all the spectacle put on, there are still those who ask if they will offer another batch of cards, and that is why the museum wanted to explain and settle the matter.

The museum will no longer have letters. The organization is completely sorry for what happened, and does not want to experience chaos again in a place as peaceful as that. Of course, if you are still obsessed with getting the Pikachu Van Gogh letter, you can rest assured, since the organization has confirmed that The card will be available in the future in the Pokémon Center online store and in selected stores in the Netherlands.

The exhibition will continue

The good news is that the art will continue. The exhibition of Pokémon paintings will continue to be shown in the museum, so all those interested in the gallery will be able to visit it without problems, in the same way as the rest of the museum. Those who purchased the ticket in advance (which also included the price of the menu) will be able to request a refund by contacting the museum through the contact form.

The value of a letter

The Pokémon card speculation bubble has reached completely absurd levels, and what happened at the Van Gogh Museum only confirms that interests have completely changed, and that the desire to collect could have been lost a long time ago.

