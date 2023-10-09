Suara.com – Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming said he would attend the biggest volunteer community event on Saturday 14 October 2023. The eldest son of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said that there would be an announcement regarding support for one of the presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential election.

On that occasion, Gibran said he would attend a volunteer event in the near future. He said that the event would direct and determine support for the 2024 presidential election.

“I’ll visit the volunteers tomorrow Saturday (14/10/2023),” said Gibran as quoted on the Surakarta News YouTube channel.

“Well, let’s see tomorrow Saturday, tomorrow Saturday we will be directed and we will determine where the support will go,” he said.

However, he was reluctant to reveal the location of the volunteer event. He said, every week there is a big volunteer event.

“The secret (location), we are talking nationally, not in Solo anymore. Once a week there is definitely a big volunteer event,” he said.

Apart from that, Gibran was reluctant to say that the event he would attend belonged to Jokowi volunteers or Gibran volunteers. He said to wait for that day.

“(Jokowi volunteers) just wait and see tomorrow Saturday,”

He also stated that there might be an announcement of a declaration of support for the presidential candidate by volunteers.

“It could be (a declaration of support for the presidential candidate), just wait until tomorrow (Saturday),” he said.

Contributor: Come on Sarah