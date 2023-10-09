In Barcelona there were protests against a possible amnesty for the organizers of the referendum on the independence of Catalonia in 2017. According to the organizers, 300 thousand people took part in the demonstration, while according to the police there were 50 thousand: there were representatives of the main parties right-wing Spanish parties, the Popular Party and Vox. At a similar demonstration on September 24 in Madrid, there were 40 thousand participants. The protests opposed the possibility that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, of the Socialist Party, would grant an amnesty to all those involved in the trials for the independence referendum of Catalonia, organized in 2017 and deemed illegal by the Spanish state.

The eventuality derives from the request of Carles Puigdemont, the former president of Catalonia and main organizer of the referendum who now lives in Belgium and who risks being condemned by the Spanish justice system. Sánchez needs the votes of Puigdemont’s small party, Junts per Catalunya, to achieve a majority in parliament after July’s elections and remain prime minister.

Sánchez has so far not said he wants to grant amnesty to the hundreds of pro-independence activists involved in the referendum and who have ongoing proceedings, but he has not completely ruled out the possibility either. Already in 2021, however, Sánchez had granted pardon to the independence leaders jailed in Spain (but not to Puigdemont, who had escaped) and effectively eliminated the crime of sedition, of which the Catalan leaders had been accused.

The leader of the Socialist Party was officially tasked by King Felipe VI with trying to form a government. If he fails to obtain a majority by November 27, parliament will be dissolved and new elections will be held in January 2024.

