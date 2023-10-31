loading…

There were no Indonesian victims in the Hurricane Otis disaster in Mexico. Photo/The Hill

JAKARTA – Director of Protection for Indonesian Citizens at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Judha Nugraha, stated that no Indonesian citizens were victims of the Hurricane Otis disaster which hit Mexico.

The state of Guerrero, especially the city of Acapulco and its surroundings, was hit by Hurricane Otis on Wednesday (25/10/2023) last week. The strength of this storm is in category 5 (maximum category, wind speed above 265 km/hour).

This hurricane is the strongest hurricane in history to ever hit the Pacific coast of Mexico. Since Thursday, the storm has been moving towards Michoacan with a much reduced intensity level.

The storm caused heavy rain and triggered landslides, resulting in at least 43 deaths and 4 missing victims.

“There were no Indonesian citizens who were victims. There were 2 Indonesian citizens who live in Guererro who reported that their residence suffered damage in the form of a leaking roof and the hotel where they worked was not operating. Meanwhile, the only Indonesian citizen who lives in Michoacan did not experience any impact,” said Judha in his written statement, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Based on data from the Indonesian Embassy in Mexico City, there are 310 Indonesian citizens in Mexico.

“For emergency purposes, the Indonesian Embassy in Mexico City’s hotline can be contacted via number +5215562985506,” said Judha’s statement.

(ian)