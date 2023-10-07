Rockets were fired into central and southern Israel on Saturday morning from the Gaza Strip, the territory on the border between Israel and Egypt that has been controlled by the radical Hamas group since 2007. Hamas, which claimed responsibility for the attack, says it has launched a military operation against Israel. The Israeli army in turn announced that it had begun an operation against the group.

Agence France-Presse writes that the rocket fire was carried out from several points in the Strip and lasted for almost half an hour. Some witnesses cited by Reuters say they heard the sound of armed clashes along the separation line between the Strip and Israel, near the city of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said one woman died and at least two people were injured as a result of the attacks.

In a statement, the leader of the group’s military department, Mohammed Deif, said that the first attack of the operation, the one carried out on Saturday morning, targeted “enemy positions, airports and military bases”. In the statement, Deif accused Israel of causing the deaths of hundreds of people with the occupation. A preliminary report from the Israeli army indicates that “some terrorists” have infiltrated into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip.

