There was an armed attack in a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. According to a statement from the director of a hospital in the city, cited by the Bangkok Post, three people were killed, and 4 were injured.

The person suspected of carrying out the attack has been arrested, and at the moment it does not appear that he had any accomplices. According to the Strait Times, Thai authorities have confirmed that the arrested person is a 14-year-old boy. The arrest took place on the third floor of a hotel not far from the shopping centre, and the boy apparently voluntarily put down his weapon before allowing himself to be arrested by the police.

Videos have circulated on social media showing many people fleeing from the shopping centre, which is called Siam Paragon, is located in the center of Bangkok and is one of the busiest shopping centers in Thailand. A nearby metro station was closed. Many people remained hidden in the shopping center for the duration of the attack.