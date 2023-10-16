Police in the area of ​​the shooting (AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy) World Monday 16 October 2023

A man shot and killed two people not far from the Molenbeek neighborhood: the police are still looking for him

There was a shooting in the center of Brussels on Monday evening. Police confirmed that two people were killed. The dynamics of the shooting are not yet very clear: it seems that around 7.15pm a man shot in several places not far from Place Sainctelette, halfway between the central square and the Molenbeek neighbourhood, one of the most problematic in the city. The shooter was not stopped.

A video apparently shot by a passerby is circulating on social networks in which a man dressed in orange, with an automatic rifle, is seen shooting at a group of people on the ground floor of a building with glass doors. He also wrote about it in Le Soir, the main Belgian newspaper. However, the authenticity of the video has not yet been confirmed.