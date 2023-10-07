Italian paradox, the work is there but there is a lack of personnel: here’s whyAnd

If the unemployed in Italy are just under two million, of which around 800 thousand aged between 15 and 34, according to the Minister of Labour, however, they would be a million places that companies can’t find. This is the paradox of the labor market in Italy highlighted by the research office of the CGIA of Mestre. “Let’s be clear, this is nothing new; it has always been in our country supply and demand struggle to meet. Not only. Those looking for a job often have a significant educational and experiential deficit compared to the professional skills required by economic activities”, underlines the CGIA.

“Having said this, the fact remains that we still have many people, especially young people, without a job, while many companies, even in the South, are forced to give up a significant share of orders, as they do not have sufficient human resources to cope with these new orders. The result of this situation gives us – says the CGIA – a worrying picture: many families continue to remain in conditions of economic fragility and just as many companies, unable to increase production activity, cannot grow in size and create new wealth to distribute”.

Electric arc welders, general practitioners, electronics/telecommunications engineers, plasterers (which also include plasterers, decorators and plasterboarders) and company managers (of private schools and private healthcare facilities): these are the “practically unobtainable” professional figures. This was indicated by the CGIA Research Office which, thanks to the data emerging from the periodic Excelsior survey conducted among Italian entrepreneurs by Unioncamere-Anpal, has listed the first 50 categories that are difficult to find.

Of this first block, in 8 out of 10 cases the search for entrepreneurs (private and public) turns into failureor. Equally difficult to find on the job market are test mechanics, nurses/midwives, electronic technicians (hardware installer and maintainer), upholsterers and mattress makers, workers employed on spinning and winding machinery, welders and flame cutters. , electronic engineers, electrical technicians and workers employed on mechanical looms for weaving and knitting. Of this second block, in 7 out of 10 cases the entrepreneurial requests remain uncovered.

In the Northeast, almost one job in two remains unfilled. If in the North they are mainly looking for waiters, shop assistants and cleaners, in the South the demand is concentrated on bricklayers and, here too, on waiters and shop assistants.

Among the four geographical divisions of the country, however, the greatest difficulties in finding employees emerged in North East. In fact, in Bolzano, the highest percentage incidence of 52.5 percent was recorded in 2022. Followed by Pordenone with 52 percent, Gorizia with 48.8, Pavia with 48.3, Trento with 47.9, Udine with 47.8, Bologna and Vicenza with 47.7, Lecco with 46, 9 and Padua with 46.8. Although the level of unemployment in the Southern regions averages around 15 percent, even in this division one in three new jobs risked not being filled.

The highest peaks, however, can be seen at Chieti and L’Aquila with 43.6 percent, in Caltanissetta with 40.5 percent, Cagliari with 39.2, Brindisi and Sassari with 39, Syracuse with 38.8, Isernia, Matera and Pescara with 38.5, Benevento with 38.1 and then all the others.

Dal 2017 hiring difficulties they have more than doubled. Analyzing the percentage incidence of procurement difficulties, from 2017 to today (September 2023) it has more than doubled. If six years ago only 21.5 percent of the entrepreneurs interviewed declared that they were struggling a lot to find new staff, in last month’s survey the percentage rose to 47.6 percent.

It is clear, concludes the CGIA, that in the coming years the trend is destined to rise further. The combination of the decline in the birth rate and the progressive increase in the average age should create quite a few problems for entrepreneurs who, among other things, will be called upon to replace a large number of workers due for retirement.

