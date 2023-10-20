The arrival of the first humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip was scheduled for today, Friday. US President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel on Wednesday had as its main result an agreement between the United States, Israel and Egypt for the passage of aid, under the supervision of the United Nations. At the moment, however, it is not at all certain that the Rafah crossing, the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, will be opened by Friday. The delivery of the first aid could still be postponed.

The agreement provides for an initial passage of twenty trucks of medical supplies, food and water, but not fuel: when they arrive (assuming they arrive, and things don’t change again) the aid, however, will be very few.

According to the United Nations, one hundred trucks of aid per day would be needed to respond to the most immediate needs of the population. The Gaza Strip has over 2.3 million inhabitants and has been under “total siege” and Israeli bombardment since October 7, the day of the Hamas attack on Israeli communities near the Strip: it is estimated that over one million Palestinians are displaced and the area lacks everything, including drinking water and electricity in hospitals. The executive director of the World Health Organization, Michael Ryan, called the convoy of 20 aid trucks “a drop in the ocean.”

All borders between Gaza and the outside world have been closed for two weeks. Normally there are seven passages, six with Israel and one with Egypt, although they are often not opened and crossing them requires a bureaucratic process that is not very quick.

Israel’s immediate responses to Hamas’ attacks were the bombing of the Strip, the blocking of all passage of goods, water, food and fuel towards Gaza and the suspension of water and electricity supplies, on which the area totally depends. The complete closure also concerns the Rafah border, which Egypt effectively manages in collaboration with Israel: a few days after the attack, the Israeli army bombed the Palestinian side of the border. Since then the Rafah crossing has remained closed, Egypt is strongly against opening it to prevent hundreds of thousands of refugees from entering its territory. Israel has so far also blocked the passage of aid.

For days all the international organizations still operating in the Gaza Strip have been defining the situation as a “humanitarian emergency”.

The water network does not work practically everywhere and the only water available is that offered for sale by some private individuals who have small purification systems powered by solar panels: the cost of that water, however, is increasing greatly, and most people do not can afford it. Martin Griffiths, the UN emergency relief chief, said: “With the current water shortage even the UN is forced to limit water distribution to one liter per person per day. The minimum by international standards would be 15 litres, the Palestinians are receiving one. And those who receive it are the lucky ones.”

The other big issue is medical material: many hospitals have been working in total emergency conditions for days: there is a lack of painkillers, anaesthetics, medicines but also simple disinfectants.

Ghassan Abu Sittah, a surgeon working in Gaza who currently works at Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the area, told BBC that he started using vinegar to treat bacterial infections in injured patients because everyone disinfectants have run out.

The first five trucks stopped at the Rafah border are made up of medical material: according to the World Health Organization they are “ready to leave”. In the Egyptian area near the crossing, there are reportedly 100-150 aid trucks: the border currently remains closed waiting for the road in the bombed area to become passable again. But then only a convoy of twenty trucks will be able to pass.

According to what was reported by the American administration and President Joe Biden himself, the limited number of vehicles would only be a “first step”, but also a test imposed by Israel.

In fact, the Israeli government wants to verify that the delivery of aid does not involve Hamas in any way, fearing that it could exploit it to its advantage: during the passage through the Rafah crossing the UN flag will be displayed and the distribution of aid will be monitored. Biden said: «If Hamas diverts, intercepts or appropriates aid it will demonstrate once again that it is not interested in the well-being of the Palestinian people. The practical consequence will be that the international community will not be able to provide aid.”

If this first passage takes place without violating the conditions imposed by Israel, a more constant and large-scale passage should be instituted, as hoped for by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres: «There is an immediate need for food, water, medicines and fuel and there is a need for it on a large scale: a small operation is not enough.”

In reality, according to what has been reported by various media, including the New York Times, there are still significant obstacles before the approval of a continuous supply of aid: there remain profound disagreements between Egypt and Israel on how to organize distributions and above all on how to inspect incoming convoys , because the Israeli army fears that they could be used to supply Hamas with weapons. Israel must also guarantee a safe area for distribution, which does not risk being bombed.

Another difficult issue to resolve is that relating to fuel. In the Strip it is almost completely lacking and currently fuel is essential to activate emergency generators and therefore to have electricity, even in hospitals. It is used for ambulances and desalination plants, the only source of drinking water now that Gaza’s water network has been disconnected from the Israeli supply. In the agreement reached during Biden’s visit, fuel was not included: Israel fears that it will be used by Hamas for its military assets and does not seem willing to open a negotiation.

– Read also: Why Egypt fears the opening of the Rafah crossing