Dorna and the FIM announced the provisional calendar of the 2024 MotoE World Championship this morning. Next year too, the electric world championship series will be held over 8 events with double races, all in Europe and in conjunction with the MotoGP.

For the first time it will also stop in Portugal, on the ups and downs of Portimao, which will open the season on the weekend of 22 and 23 March, taking the slot that belonged to Silverstone in 2023. On 10-11 May it will then be Le Mans’ turn to host the second round, while to follow there will be the first “back to back” of the season, which will be held between Barcelona, ​​which finds its traditional May slot, and Mugello, first of the two home events for Ducati, which supplies all the bikes.

Before the summer break there will then be another “back to back”, with the 18 riders on track first at Assen in the last weekend of June and then at the Sachsenring on the first of July. Hostilities will resume immediately after the Ferragosto at the Red Bull Ring, while the grand finale, as has become tradition, will be held at our home, in Misano, on the occasion of the San Marino Grand Prix and the Rimini Riviera.

MotoE | Provisional calendar 2024