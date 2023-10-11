He is going through a difficult moment, probably he has not yet fully recovered from the terrible blow in qualifying for the Singapore GP. At the end of the Qatar GP, as soon as he got out of his Aston Martin, to avoid heatstroke he ran to the nearest ambulance in the pitlane: Lance Stroll is not calm and is under a lot of pressure. And on Saturday, after being eliminated in Q1, he unleashed his anger: first he threw the steering wheel of the AMR21 away and then, visibly agitated, he pushed his fitness trainer. Henry Howe, who wanted to accompany him to the ring for interviews.

The FIA ​​decided to investigate the Canadian driver for potential violations of F1 rules and its procedures, given that even in interviews he spoke in monosyllables, before indulging in a colorful consideration on how things had gone.

All these episodes broadcast worldwide have sparked a great debate on social media, with heavy accusations against Lance. Of course, Stroll’s behavior was certainly not exemplary, but the college of Stewards had not decided to act and the case seemed to be closed there.

Not at all: the FIA ​​made it official on Tuesday evening that Stroll had been placed under investigation in relation to inappropriate behavior during the Qatar Grand Prix. There is no communication on which rules the Canadian would have broken, but it is clear that these are the events that occurred in the garage.

According to Article 12.2.1.c of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code, a competitor may be prosecuted if he or she engages in conduct that is fraudulent and prejudicial to the interests of any competition or to the interests of motor sports in general.

We arrived at the media pillory: the race direction had not decided to act, but under the pressure of social media an investigation was opened! It’s incredible. Not so much that one decides to act, but rather that one acts only after the vehement external push. And this is incredible: we should no longer be in the era of the Colosseum, when the fate of the gladiators was decided by the thumbs up or down of the spectators.

Aston Martin tried to minimize the events that occurred and team principal Mike Krack tried to explain that Lance’s reaction was still due to the adrenaline in circulation, immediately after the disappointment of not having passed the Q1 trap and, above all , for taking almost a second from teammate, Fernando Alonso.

It is right that Stroll’s behavior should be censored, but be careful not to exaggerate “…because whoever is sitting on the sofa with the air conditioning – explains Krack – cannot decide what is right or wrong when something happens in a box”.

When Max Verstappen pushed Esteban Ocon in the 2018 Brazilian GP he had been sentenced to two days of community service: it is possible that something similar could happen for Stroll, but what is not acceptable is that the provision starts from external influences. And then the riders are not puppets in the hands of the teams and the International Federation. We need a little more respect for those who take big risks and perhaps react with little etiquette in the heat of the moment. Ask Eliseo Salazar about the punches he received from Nelson Piquet…

