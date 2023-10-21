Months have passed since its initial announcement, and now we bring news that has been offered recently and is related to one of the most notable titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars! This is news that comes to us after its premiere on October 17 of this year, competing with Super Mario Bros Wonder, released three days later.

Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch, as well as a launch update and a comparison with PS5, its creators have spoken about the future of the franchise. Takashi Iizukathe head of Sonic Team, highlights that he always They seek to innovate in the 3D and 2D Sonic series.

Although they understand the expectations of the players, they don’t want to stagnate and they seek to add new elements to avoid monotony. He believes there is room for both styles of games, such as Sonic Frontiers and Sonic Superstars, and that the positive fan response to Open Zone’s gameplay in Frontiers was encouraging.

This is what he commented with Eurogamer:

There is always room for innovation. Of course, we understand what players expect from a Sonic game, but we never want to be seen standing still. Sonic Frontiers is a fantastic new title for us, and the fan response to our Open Zone gameplay was everything we could have hoped for. That said, we certainly think there’s room for traditional 2D Sonic games to stand alongside 3D games, and that’s what led us to Sonic Superstars.

You already know that we have already shared our analysis, and you can take a look at it here. Don’t forget that some copies of the game are already circulating. We recommend you be careful with spoilers. We will not share any on the website.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage on Sonic Superstars here.

Via.