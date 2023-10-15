An older story is shared here and there and we couldn’t spare it from you either. This Nissan Skyline is not what it seems.

We understand if the Fast and Furious film series or Gran Turismo or whatever other medium has given you a minor obsession with the Nissan Skyline GT-R. It’s also just a cool piece of Japanese car culture. Unfortunately, the whole world realizes this. On Marktplaats you now pay around €400,000 for a ‘cert’, whatever you pay for a special edition with few kilometers on the clock. Not to mention a copy Paul Walker put together that sold for a million.

Cheaper

As a Dutch car fanatic, it is actually impossible to own a Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34). An R34 generation such as GT, or GTS, or GTS-T or something in that direction is a bit more doable. And even though the thickest version of the RB26DETT engine is a step too far, in terms of appearance you are already close. Especially because you can relatively easily change the appearance of a GT(S(T)) into that of a GT-R using the latter’s bumpers and spoiler. But the ‘lesser versions’ are also on the expensive side, especially if you live in a country where the economy is even more challenging, such as Thailand.

Thailand builds Skylines

Last week an older news item entered my algorithm (yes, I know) that we at Autoblog have not paid attention to at the time. Which, looking back, was quite a fun project, even though it has been known for a while. You can skip comments such as ‘but this was news last year’: today we focus on the people who did not receive it or have already forgotten.

A slightly more radical conversion to a Nissan Skyline GT-R has been done by a company called มาแต่งรถกันเถอะ (Thai Body Shop). The donor car is not a Skyline. Or Nissan. Or anything Japanese at all. It is a car that actually only looks similar once you have modified the entire bodywork in such a way. This blue Skyline above was converted from the car below in a fairly long process.

Rover becomes Skyline

Yes, it’s true. So it turns out that with a lot of sculpting you can make a Nissan Skyline based on a Rover 200 Coupé. This will not happen overnight, by the way. The wheelbase seems to be the only thing that is perfect, but some length is added at both the rear and front. However, the parts appear to actually come from a Nissan Skyline R34. At the front it fits like a glove, at the back it requires welding.

It also seems that some creative work will then be required with metal plates and filling material. The Nissan Skyline is visually slightly wider than the Rover 200. Still, the result is quite convincing if you don’t know any better. While the roofline does not change and you can even see the Rover logo on the C-pillar.

Convincing

A lick of paint, ‘real’ GT-R bumpers, a set of Nismo-like rims and a spoiler later and you suddenly have a Nissan Skyline R34, but different. We appreciate the diligence and you could fool quite a few people with it. But of course it remains a replica.

Besides, it is of little use to you. The chassis and engine remain from Rover, so at best there is a 1.8 at the front with about 145 hp. Linked to an automatic. Not exactly a 280 hp RB26DETT with manual gearbox. The dashboard is also and remains Rover, which is what you as a driver look at most.

But hey, this is how you reach the Dutch media as a Thai car company, better late than never. There are more photos of Skyline renovations on the Facebook page, although the project below certainly appears to be a Skyline (just check the roofline).

Thai Body Car also does many other projects that require you to be handy with sheet metal and spray work. For example, we see an Audi A3 (8L) with a TT (8J) front, of which there are few photos ‘under construction’. You have to be able to appreciate creativity.

