In recent days, hundreds of thousands of people fleeing from the north have arrived in Khan Yunis, one of the largest cities in the southern Gaza Strip, following the evacuation ordered by the Israeli army. Khan Yunis is located about 10 kilometers from the Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt: it is the only land border in the Strip that does not border with Israel, and from which one can hope to exit.

However, on Wednesday the crossing was hit by Israeli bombing and since then it has remained closed in both directions, preventing both people from leaving the Strip and humanitarian aid from entering. Long queues of convoys with humanitarian aid of various kinds are forming on the Egyptian side of the border, the passage of which is currently prevented by Israel, despite growing international pressure. Also for this reason, the humanitarian situation in Khan Yunis has been unsustainable for days.

Khan Yunis has around 400 thousand inhabitants and does not have the capacity to accommodate all the people who are arriving: among these there are many families with women and children. Al Jazeera journalist Youmna ElSayed said that the city is completely isolated, and the inhabitants are helping the refugees as best they can: “In each apartment there are 20 to 30 people, and many ask friends or relatives if they have room” to host more refugees, he said. Thousands of people are also taking refuge in an overcrowded United Nations school.

As in the entire territory of the Strip, Khan Yunis lacks water, electricity and medicine, especially due to the “total siege” ordered by Israel on Monday. The United Nations said on Friday that the local hospital had enough fuel supplies for two days, which are likely to run low.

Jihad Abud Hasaan is a Palestinian man who left Gaza city on Friday with his three children, and is now in a refugee center in Khan Yunis along with 5,000 other people. He told the New York Times that practically everything is now missing, including mattresses, blankets and soap. The hardest thing to find, however, is drinking water: “Sometimes people ask each other for water, but many are ashamed” given that supplies are now extremely limited, he said.

Under normal conditions, Khan Yunis is considered a city that the Israeli army bombs less frequently than Gaza, but in recent days it has been targeted several times. Many buildings were destroyed or damaged. On Sunday the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip (controlled by Hamas and therefore to be taken with caution) announced that the Palestinian people killed in the Israeli bombings were 2,329, and that 9,042 were injured.