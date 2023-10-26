The fight against cancer has many dimensions. Numerous teams around the world are trying to find solutions to this disease and some of the solutions they come up with may seem unorthodox. As well as using a virus to eliminate tumor cells.

First clinical trial. A new treatment against glioblastoma has passed its first phase of clinical trials. The treatment has been developed by a team of researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, an institution attached to Harvard University, in Massachusetts, and is based on using a virus that attacks cancer cells.

Glioblastomas. The treatment is specifically designed to fight glioblastoma, or GBM, a type of cancer that affects the brain. This disease stands out for its virulence, with a life expectancy of less than 10 months after diagnosis.

Until now, immunotherapy, the treatment that uses the immune system itself to attack tumors, has not produced results against this disease. Part of this is due to the environment that surrounds this tumor, “impenetrable” for the immune system as explained by the BWH. The goal of this team of researchers was to convert this unmunosuppressive environment into a more favorable one.

Virus against cancer. This is where the new treatment comes in, a virus capable of fighting this cancer. The team responsible for creating this treatment developed a new oncolytic virus capable of infecting tumor cells and inciting an anti-tumor immune response, a variant of the oncolytic herpes simplex virus (oHSV) which they have named CAN-3110.

“[El] GBM has an aggressive effect in part due to a milieu of immunosuppressive factors surrounding the tumor, which facilitates tumor growth by preventing the immune system from entering and attacking it,” explained Antonio Chiocca, one of those responsible for the development, in a press release. and testing the treatment. “This study shows that with a virus we have designed, we can reformulate this ‘immune desert’ into a pro-inflammatory environment.”

Virus oncolítico herpes simplex. oHSV is already approved to treat metastatic melanoma, although in this case a variant has been created that incorporates the ICP34.5 gene. This gene was “retired” in other variants of the virus as it was associated with human diseases in the unmodified form of the virus, they explain from the BWH.

However, in this case, this gene could be decisive in achieving the desired inflammatory response. In order to safely include this gene, they had to “program” the virus so that it would not attack healthy cells.

Part of the effectiveness of this treatment could be due to the appearance of antibodies associated with herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV1) based on observations made by the team after the first clinical trials. During these tests the researchers also observed an increase in the diversity of T cells, a key component of our immune response.

Phase 1. For now, the clinical trial process to test this treatment has passed its first phase. This means that the road ahead is long and there is no guarantee that this treatment will be able to overcome it. This phase has the primary objective of demonstrating that the treatment is safe, although it can also help to begin to determine its effectiveness and describe its side effects. The details of this first phase of trials and their results have been published in the form of an article in the journal Nature.

The study corresponding to this phase 1 was carried out on a sample of 41 participants and managed to demonstrate the safety of the treatment. The responsible team observed seizures in two of the participants as the most relevant adverse effect. However, more trials will be necessary to better define these side effects.

The following phases should determine the effectiveness and efficiency of the treatment. For now, the data show a prolongation of life expectancy in those participants “familiar” with the virus.

The following trials will also serve to adjust the required dose. For now the patients received one dose, but the treatment includes the application of six injections over a period of four months.

Fire with fire. Using a virus against cancer may seem like an unorthodox measure, but strategies that may seem strange to the untrained eye are common. For example, we have treatments that seek to reprogram cancer cells to attack tumors, and bacteriophage viruses capable of fighting against fearsome infections.

