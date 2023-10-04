Suara.com – Chairman of the PPP Advisory Council, Muhammad Romahurmuziy, gave a statement regarding Gibran, who is often compared to the name Prabowo Subainto as vice presidential candidate. He assessed that the issue was related to Jokowi’s support for Prabowo.

This politician, who is familiarly called Rommy, admitted that he had a conversation with former PPP chairman Suharsono Monoarfa discussing Prabowo.

“I still remember when Mr. Suharsono Monoarfa, the current Minister of Bappenas, was the current Chairman of the PPP, he once visited Mr. Prabowo. Coincidentally, when he came home, I was waiting at Mr. Suharsono’s residence,” said Romahurmuziy, quoted via the Total Politik YouTube channel, Wednesday (4/10/2023 ).

“Because this is also a story almost 2 years ago,” he added.

On that occasion, he recounted the discussion held by the Minister of Bappenas with Prabowo which completely discussed the candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

He said that Prabowo would want to run for the presidential election if two people supported him directly, namely Jokowi and Megawati.

“Yes, he said he would run if two people supported him, one Mr. Jokowi, two Ms. Mega,” he said.

However, currently, PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri has nominated her cadre Ganjar Pranowo as a presidential candidate. So, he said, Jokowi was the only endorsement that Prabowo hoped for.

“Now Ms. Mega has endorsed Mr. Ganjar,” he said.

“So now the only endorsement he (Prabowo) hopes for is Pak Jokowi,” Rommy added.

However, Rommy believes that Prabowo is still not sure that Jokowi 100 percent supports his presidential candidacy in the 2024 presidential election. Moreover, Jokowi is a PDIP cadre who has now declared Ganjar as a presidential candidate.

Furthermore, Rommy said that Prabowo would believe Jokowi’s support if Gibran later became his vice presidential candidate.

“And my guess is that he (Prabowo) doesn’t believe in presidential endorsements, unless his own son is the deputy,” he concluded.

