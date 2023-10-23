Today we bring important news related to Metal Gear Solid. We are talking about the recent compilation confirmed in its original announcement for Nintendo Switch.

You already know that, after numerous rumors and indications of the return of the franchise, it was shared that we will receive Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, a collection that includes Metal Gear Solid, Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater . It was confirmed at the June 2023 Nintendo Direct.

Today we learned a peculiar detail about his credits. The first copies of the game have already begun to be distributed and it has been confirmed that Hideo Kojima, one of the original developers, does not appear in the collection’s new credits. Only his name appears in the credits of each game separately, since they have not been modified with respect to their original releases.

This is believed to be due to how Kojima left Konami in 2015, a departure surrounded by speculation and tumult. The fact that he now does not appear in the credits of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 has outraged fans.

The compilation is released tomorrow October 24 on Switch in digital format and also in a controversial physical edition. Players have the option to purchase the entire collection as a single title or purchase the games individually for €19.99 each. The complete Master Collection Vol. 1 costs 59,99€.

