As in Serie A, the Nerazzurri are -2 behind the Rossoneri despite injuries and players “loaned” to Inzaghi’s team. For now the stars of Akinsanmiro, Kamate and Sarr have shone, but the Romanian coach is waiting to have Stankovic and Stabile at the top for the overtaking

There is another Inter chasing Milan. Simone Inzaghi’s team is in second place in the standings, 2 points behind Stefano Pioli’s team. Chivu’s Nerazzurri Primavera, however, are also -2 behind the leaders led by Ignazio Abate. When the championship resumes, on Saturday 21st at home against Sassuolo, Inter wants to forget the half-failure on the Sampdoria pitch (1-1), confirm its great potential and perhaps regain first place in the standings in view of the third match of the Youth League, Facchetti still at the center against Salzburg.