November 12 is the release date of the next big Indian blockbuster: ‘Tiger 3’. A huge success is expected, since its protagonists are big stars in the country. The problem (not for them, of course) is that its release almost coincides with two major Hollywood productions: ‘The Marvels’ and ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’. The first arrives in India on November 10 and the second on the 17th. And there are no IMAX theaters for everyone.

But… what is ‘Tiger 3’? It is the direct sequel to ‘Tiger: Special Agent’ (2012) and ‘Tiger Is Alive’ (2017), and the fifth installment of a shared universe known as the YRF Spy Universe. Immediately before it were ‘War’ (2019) and ‘Pathaan’ (January of this year). And there are already two more installments planned, ‘War 2’ and already fully immersed in the crossover vibe, ‘Tiger vs. Pathaan’, both for 2025. As you can see, they have been so successful that they have reached Spanish cinemas and platforms: ‘Tiger is alive’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’ are on Prime Video.

What the YRF Spy Universe is about. They are spy movies where action and spectacle have a very important weight. The first two ‘Tiger’ focus on a RAW (Indian intelligence agency) agent played by Salman Khan, and ‘War’ portray a colleague who betrays the agency. Although ‘War’ is not connected to the previous ones, before developing it it was thought that they would later constitute a shared universe, which came to fruition in ‘Pathaan’.

The success of the saga. The four films released so far have grossed around $300 million in exchange. It may not seem like much, but we must take into account that the budgets of the four boards are around 100 million. The most successful so far, ‘Pathaan’, earned around 130 million dollars from a budget of only 28. Result: the premiere of ‘Tiger 3’ is awaited with great expectation, as demonstrated by the fact that the 23 IMAX theaters that There are already reservations in India for this film.

Asia, (literally) a different place. In Asian countries, it is common for local films to gross more than North American films. A little over a year ago, ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ wondered if, after the discreet receipts of ‘The Batman’ in China, Hollywood had to rethink its strategies. And India has always been a point and apart: although they reach and like North American films, the mere existence of areas with their own languages ​​and localisms that have earned them nicknames such as Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood or Pollywood says a lot about the extent to which They live outside the original Hollywood.

Hollywood is no longer the canon. In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about how the consecutive failures of several blockbusters and the attitude of Hollywood that many have interpreted as somewhat cocky (and that can draw a line that goes from disdain for theaters during the pandemic to the various shots in the very feet that we have seen lately with the strikes) is playing against the traditional business. The latest proof: Taylor Swift’s success dealing directly with venues. And the confirmation, once again, that one of the juiciest and most populated markets in the world does not need North American cinema is another proof of the thorny moments that the massive industry is experiencing.

IMAX wants max. That is why companies like IMAX know that they cannot depend only on Hollywood and support international markets where it is needed. Even within Asia there is a substantial exchange of successes that benefits everyone except Hollywood. The Oscar-winning ‘RRR’, for example, earned more in its IMAX run in Japan than in India. He doesn’t need Western cinema.

More problems for ‘The Marvels’. This is the latest in a long string of bad news for ‘The Marvels’, which may become the first tough nut to crack in Disney’s successful career with the MCU. The forecasts show very unspectacular figures, even below films that ended up being a success, such as ‘Quantumania’. It will be necessary to see if the rumors that the film is firmly intertwined in the rest of the shared universe (and therefore, that it is an unavoidable event for fans), unleashed today and that have led it to trends on social networksmanages to cushion these bad predictions.

