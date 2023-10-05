Although DC Studios is currently at a crossroads with the arrival of the new universe led by James Gunn, the films parallel to this project are still something to be taken into account by a large part of the public. One of these films that smells of success on the part of the company is Joker: Folie à Deuxwhich although it has not yet released any trailer, continues to leave us images so that our hype will increase.

With exactly one year to go until its premiere, Todd Philips wanted to share through his social networks a new image of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. And although the image does not reflect much about the plot, it does make clear the great photography that the film will have and the care that will be taken with each of its scenes.

Joaquin Phoenix will return to the ring in superhero movies with Joker: Folie à Deux, a direct sequel to its predecessor but with big changes. In the first instance, it was confirmed that it was going to be a musical, something that we have already been able to see through different behind-the-scenes leaks.

Lady Gaga will be the star signing of this sequel, as she will play Harley Quinn, although her role will be very different from what is seen in the comics. Although the actors’ strike is still in force, it seems that Joker: Folie à Deux It will not move from its release date and is scheduled to land in theaters around the world on October 4, 2024.

