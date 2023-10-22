In Mataelpino, a small town in the Community of Madrid, they have squared the circle when it comes to popular celebrations: the perfect way to celebrate running of the bulls without mistreating heifers or bulls. His solution, however, has little of a square or a circle. It involves rolling a huge ball through the streets of the town while the neighbors run ahead amidst the sound of cowbells. Maybe there are no antlers in the equation, but there is emotion. It is said that in its origins the ball weighed more than 200 kilos and reached 50 kilometers per hour.

What is the name of the party? Well, Boloencierro, of course.

An idea that arose between friends. José Ángel López, “el Mata”, one of the creators of the Boloencierro, told it in 2021 before the cameras of La Sexta. The idea of ​​throwing a gigantic ball through the town arose among friends of a club.

The year was 2009 and with the economic crisis as a backdrop, resorting to a 200 kilo ball instead of bulls for the San Bartolome festivities sounded barbaric. So said and done. The proposal was so popular that it continued to be repeated year after year – with the pandemic stopping in between – until this summer, when Matalpino once again surrendered to the madness of its Boloencierro.

From a friends idea to a success. Fourteen years are a long time, so the celebration has evolved over time. And gaining a fame that has crossed the borders of the town of Mataelpino, the town hall of El Boalo-Cerceda-Mataelpino, the Community of Madrid itself and even Spain.

Good proof is that in 2020 Forbes magazine included it in its TOP 10 most eccentric competitions in Europe, along with other epic celebrations, such as the Ivrea Battle of Oranges, the Gloucestershire Cheese Race, the Mud Olympics in Germany or – yes, this exists – the World Wife Carrying Championships held in Sonkajarvi, Finland.

But… And how is it celebrated? The dynamics and secret of the success of the Boloencierro have been the same since its origin, almost a decade and a half ago: feeling the excitement of running through the streets of the city in front of a gigantic sphere. It’s the details that have evolved. The version changes slightly depending on the source used, but it is usually said that the original ball weighed around 200 kilos – some speak of 150, 250 or almost 300 – and during its descent through the streets of the town it reached quite high speeds. considerable. In addition to being heavy and fast, they were also large, about three meters in diameter.

Over time the sphere has changed. After several accidents – some quite serious – and to avoid scares in the future, in 2019 the City Council of the Madrid town decided to present a new “anti-accident” ball. The key? Although its size is still more than considerable, the weight was reduced from 200 to 30 kilos. “We are going to see if these measures make the Boloencierro a safer spectacle and we do not have to regret serious accidents. That is the objective,” explained the mayor of the town, Javier de los Nietos to Madridiario.

For young and old… but safe. It is not the only measure that the City Council has adopted to avoid scares. As could be read on the poster for last summer’s edition, all participants must meet certain minimums: register, wear a helmet, sports shoes and respect certain basic rules that prevent them, for example, from trying to stop the ball or running with their cell phone in hand.

To stand before the largest sphere you must have turned 16 years old. The little ones have their own Boloencierro, although with smaller balls.

Without antlers, but with scares. The only bulls that are seen at the Boloencierro are those that are drawn on the spheres, but that does not mean that the festival has left some scares or another. There are anecdotal ones, there are serious ones and there are media-related ones.

In 2017, the peculiar confinement left two people injured, in 2018 a 29-year-old man suffered serious injuries that forced him to be evacuated with the help of a Summa helicopter, and in 2019 it was the local councilor, De los Nietos, who suffered a small injury. mishap when the sphere knocked him to the ground. In his case the balance was minor: wounds, lacerations on the side and some stitches on the elbow.

Curiosity or example? That is the question that Mataelpino’s peculiar celebration leaves behind. With the everlasting debate on bullfighting celebrations as a backdrop and the still recent memory of the Barbastro controversy, the Madrid town shows to what extent an alternative without animals can succeed. In fact, it is already demanding that its tourist interest be recognized.

Its confinement is not orthodox, true, but it has achieved a fame that has far transcended the limits of its region and attracts a good number of visitors every year in search of emotions and laughter. Its success is such that municipal authorities are already experimenting with variations. And all without harming a single bull.

Images: El Boalo-Ceceda-Mataelpino Tourism and El Boalo-Cerceda-Mataelpino City Council

